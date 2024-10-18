The 10 Best Pittsburgh Steelers QBs of All Time, Ranked

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich history when it comes to quarterbacks, spanning decades and featuring some pretty iconic names.

The Steelers are tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl titles ever (6) and a decent part of the team’s storied legacy is due to the contributions of some talented QBs. Things weren’t easy for the Steelers at first, though. From the team’s first year in 1933 up until 1971, Pittsburgh had just eight winning seasons and zero championship wins.

The squad’s fortunes changed in the 1970s under head coach Chuck Noll, and the team has remained competitive off and on since that time. Through it all, Pittsburgh has had some of the league’s most memorable signal-callers, and we thought we’d rank the 10 best to ever don a Steelers uniform. Our choices are below — check them out!

*Note: All awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Steelers only. All stats/awards are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Charlie Batch

Years as a Steeler : 2003-2012

: 2003-2012 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl champion (2005, 2008)

: 2-time Super Bowl champion (2005, 2008) Iconic performance: Batch started the 2006 season opener against the Miami Dolphins and threw for 209 yards and 3 TDs in Pittsburgh’s 28-17 victory.

Charlie Batch served primarily as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger, who was drafted by the Steelers to be their franchise QB in 2004 (more on him later). Batch’s role was a smaller one in the grand scope of team history, but it shouldn’t be understated. He was crucial during Roethlisberger’s rookie year, providing veteran experience and mentorship, and when called upon to start, Batch filled in capably. Batch played in 33 games for Pittsburgh, starting nine. He went 6-3 in those starts, throwing for 2,069 yards and 12 TDs.

9. Jim Finks

Years as a Steeler : 1949-1955

: 1949-1955 Championships & awards : Pro Bowl selection (1952)

: Pro Bowl selection (1952) Iconic performance: October 17, 1954 vs. the Cleveland Browns, Finks threw 4 TDs in the Steelers’ 55-27 win.

Quarterback Jim Finks spent seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Steelers. His playing career wasn’t particularly illustrious, but he certainly made an impact while in Pittsburgh. In 1952, Finks led the NFL in touchdown passes, and he was a solid leader at a time when the Steelers were going through a transitional period. His 8,622 passing yards is ranked 7th in franchise history, and his 55 TD tosses ranks 6th. He had a 27-19-2 record as a starter for Pittsburgh, and because the Steelers never made it to the playoffs, sometimes Finks’ tenure can get lost in the mix. It shouldn’t.

8. Ed Brown

Years as a Steeler : 1962-1965

: 1962-1965 Championships & awards : UPI Comeback Player of the Year (1963)

: UPI Comeback Player of the Year (1963) Iconic performance: Week 7 of the 1963 season, Brown threw for 377 yards and 4 TDs in a 27-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

A talented quarterback, Ed Brown had a notable, if somewhat under-the-radar, tenure with the Steelers. Initially a backup to Bobby Layne, Brown became the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 1963 after Layne’s retirement. That season, Brown showcased his big arm, throwing for 2,982 yards, 21 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. In 1963, he led the NFL with six fourth-quarter comebacks. Known for his long-ball ability, his 16.44 yards-per-completion average remains one of the best in NFL history.

7. Mark Malone

Years as a Steeler : 1980-1981, 1983-1987

: 1980-1981, 1983-1987 Iconic performance: Week 1 of the 1985 regular season, Malone went off for 287 passing yards, 5 passing TDs and a rushing score in Pittsburgh’s 45-3 trouncing of the Indianapolis Colts.

Mark Malone is often celebrated as one of the significant quarterbacks in Steelers history, despite playing during another challenging transitional period for the franchise in the mid-1980s. Selected in the first round of the 1980 draft, Malone took over the starting QB slot and helped navigate the team through a post-Terry Bradshaw era in the early 1980s. His 8,582 passing yards is currently ranked 8th in team history, and his 54 TD passes is ranked 7th. He wasn’t a star by any means, but he should be in the team’s all-time top 10.

6. Bobby Layne

Years as a Steeler : 1958-1962

: 1958-1962 Championships & awards : Second-team All-Pro (1959) Pro Bowl selection (1959) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: December 13, 1959, at home against the Chicago Cardinals, Layne threw for 201 yards and 4 TDs, also rushing for a score in the Steelers’ 35-20 win.

When Bobby Layne was traded to the Steelers early on in the 1958 season, Pittsburgh was already getting a likely future Hall of Famer, as Layne had won three NFL championships with the Detroit Lions. Layne never won a title with the Steelers, but his time with the team was still successful. He led seven fourth-quarter comebacks in 47 games and finished with a 27-19-2 record as a starter. His 9,030 passing yards is ranked 6th in team history and his 66 TD passes is currently 5th.

5. Bubby Brister

Years as a Steeler : 1986-1992

: 1986-1992 Iconic performance: October 4, 1990, Brister tied a career high with 4 TD passes, going 21-28 for 353 yards in Pittsburgh’s 34-17 win over the Denver Broncos.

Known for his brash/confident personality, former QB Bubby Brister started 57 games for the Steelers over his seven seasons with the team. While he had moments of brilliance and showed toughness, particularly in the 1989 playoff run, his overall performance was marred by inconsistency and erratic play. He finished his Steelers career with 10,104 passing yards (5th all time), 51 touchdowns (8th all time) and 57 interceptions.

4. Neil O’Donnell

Years as a Steeler : 1991-1995

: 1991-1995 Championships & awards : Pro Bowl selection (1992)

: Pro Bowl selection (1992) Iconic performance: November 19, 1995, O’Donnell went 24-31 for 377 yards and 3 TDs in a 49-31 win over the Bengals.

Neil O’Donnell‘s leadership and efficiency were crucial to the team’s resurgence in the early 1990s, but he was known more for managing games than being a high-volume passer. Still, he took the Steelers to the playoffs four years in a row (1992-1995), culminating in an appearance in Super Bowl 30 in 1995. The Steelers lost 27-17 to the Cowboys, and O’Donnell’s performance in that game drew heavy criticism, as he tossed two interceptions in the loss. But O’Donnell’s 68 touchdown passes (4th all-time in team history) and 12,867 yards (also 4th) are both top 5 marks, so we think he’s worthy of this spot.

3. Kordell Stewart

Years as a Steeler : 1995-2002

: 1995-2002 Championships & awards : Pro Bowl selection (2001)

: Pro Bowl selection (2001) Iconic performance: Week 13 of the 2000 regular season, Stewart threw for 3 TDs and ran for another in Pittsburgh’s 48-28 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

An incredible athlete, Kordell Stewart was used in a “slash” role initially, playing quarterback, wide receiver and running back. As he developed into a solid dual-threat QB, he also became one of the franchise’s greats at the position. His 13,328 passing yards is currently 3rd all-time in team history, while his 70 TD passes is also ranked 3rd. Additionally, Stewart’s leadership and contributions during the late 1990s and early 2000s helped lay the groundwork for the team’s subsequent successes. While he may not have achieved the same level of acclaim as some of his peers, his impact on the team and the QB position is undeniable.

2. Ben Roethlisberger

Years as a Steeler : 2004-2021

: 2004-2021 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl champion (2005, 2008) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2004) 6-time Pro Bowl selection (2007, 2011, 2014–2017)

: Iconic performance: October 26, 2014, Roethlisberger had an epic game, completing 40 of 49 passing attempts for 522 yards and 6 TDs in a 51-34 win over the Colts.

The youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 23 years old, Ben Roethlisberger, often referred to as “Big Ben,” had a profound impact on the Steelers during his 18-year career. As one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, Roethlisberger helped transform the Steelers into a modern offensive powerhouse, a notable shift for a franchise long defined by its defense. He finished his career ranked 5th all-time in NFL history in passing yards (64,088) and completions (5,440), as well as 8th in passing touchdowns (418). He also had a stellar .710 winning percentage, which is one of the highest among quarterbacks with at least 100 career starts.

1. Terry Bradshaw

Years as a Steeler : 1970-1983

: 1970-1983 Championships & awards : 4-time Super Bowl champion (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979) 2-time Super Bowl MVP (1978, 1979) NFL Most Valuable Player (1978) First-team All-Pro (1978) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1975, 1978, 1979) Bert Bell Award (1978) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: January 21, 1979, in Super Bowl 13 against the Cowboys, Bradshaw threw for 318 yards and 4 TDs in Pittsburgh’s 35-31 win.

Terry Bradshaw is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in Steelers history, a title supported by both his statistical achievements and his impact on the franchise. In addition to the four Super Bowl titles — no other Steelers QB has achieved this level of championship success –Bradshaw had a 107-51 record as a starter for the Steelers, and he led the NFL in touchdown passes twice (in 1972 and 1978). His leadership and charisma helped define the Steelers during their dominant run in the 1970s, and his ability to elevate his game when it mattered most is a critical part of his legacy. He had 14 career playoff wins, which ranks among the best for any quarterback of his era. That earns him the top spot here.

Find out who just missed the list and sound off in the comments!