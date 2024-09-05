Steelers Called Potential Trade Suitor for Speedy WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to land Brandon Aiyuk in a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. But that doesn’t mean they can’t acquire another wideout through a trade early during the 2024 regular season. On September 4, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton a potential target for the Steelers.

Knox labeled the Steelers one of two potential suitors for Slayton if he becomes available on the trade market.

“The Steelers lack a proven No. 2 receiver,” Knox wrote. “Slayton could help fill out a receiver group that consists of Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, Calvin Austin III and rookie Roman Wilson behind [George] Pickens.”

In 17 games last season, Slayton recorded 50 catches for 770 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. During four of his five NFL seasons, he has reached at least 720 receiving yards.

Of the receivers currently on Pittsburgh’s roster, only George Pickens had that many yards last year.

At the 2019 NFL combine, Slayton posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds. That would have placed him as the sixth-fastest receiver at the 2024 NFL combine.

The Possible Fit With the Steelers for WR Darius Slayton

The fit is rather obvious. While Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller have each recorded a 500-yard season in their careers, it’s been a few years since either of them produced at that level.

Meanwhile, Calvin Austin III has never had that kind of season in the NFL. Roman Wilson, who appears likely to miss Week 1, is entering his rookie campaign.

The Steelers could obviously use additional receiver depth, especially in the form of a starting caliber pass catcher.

Slayton has never eclipsed the 800-yard mark. But 700 yards from their WR2 would likely be excellent production for Pittsburgh’s offense. That’s because the Steelers could have running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combine for 2,000 yards from scrimmage and tight end Pat Freiermuth surpass his previous career-best of 732 yards.

With his speed, Slayton is a big-play threat. That should be an appealing match with Pickens, who led the NFL with an 18.1 yards per catch average in 2023.

Slayton averaged 15.4 yards per reception last season and has posted 15.1 yards per catch in his career.

Steelers Dealing With WR Injury in Week 1

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo tweeted on September 5 that the Steelers practice report said Wilson was limited in practice on September 4 and 5. For that reason, DeFabo referred to Wilson’s playing status for Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons as “looking unlikely.”

The Steelers drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. Expectations were high for the Michigan product early this summer, but Wilson missed most of August because of his ankle injury. He now might start the season on the bench.

Wilson could still play a significant role for Pittsburgh as a rookie, particularly in the slot. However, missing the preseason and now likely the start of the regular season is difficult for any rookie.

All the more reason for the Steelers to pursue trading for a veteran wideout. Slayton’s arrival could ensure the team doesn’t have to rush Wilson back from injury.

It would also give Pittsburgh more depth if another injury occurs to the team’s receiver room. As it stands now, the Steelers are not in a position to replace Pickens if he has to miss any regular season games.

Knox has connected the Steelers to Slayton multiple times this summer. On September 5, he also called Pittsburgh a potential suitor for Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks.