Steelers Called Trade Fit for Buy-Low WR After Missing on Brandon Aiyuk

It’s back to square one for the Pittsburgh Steelers at wide receiver now that Brandon Aiyuk has officially signed an extension with the San Francisco 49ers. And square one includes more of the buy-low trade candidates that appear to be on the outs with their current team.

Enter former Tennessee Titans first-round selection Treylon Burks, for example.

“In a trade-market context, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is almost the polar opposite of [an established veteran],” Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox wrote on September 4 — naming the Steelers as a “potential suitor” for Burks should he be made available via trade.

“The 2022 first-round pick has failed to become a consistent and reliable contributor for the team, and he could likely be had for a low, but reasonable, offer,” Knox went on. Adding that “Burks may struggle to even see playing time in Tennessee” this year.

“DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury that bears watching, but he, Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley are set to be its starting trio,” the analyst explained.

His solution was a fresh start for both Burks and everyone else involved. And who better than the Steelers? A franchise that has already taken flyers on wideouts like Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller and Marquez Callaway all in one offseason.

“According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Steelers were close to acquiring Aiyuk, but things fell apart when the Denver Broncos wouldn’t send Courtland Sutton to the 49ers,” Knox said, rounding out his point. Burks profiles as a possible backup plan with upside.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Update Could Increase Likelihood That Titans Trade Treylon Burks

Burks was first highlighted as a potential trade option for the Steelers earlier this spring after the Titans signed veteran pass-catchers Ridley and Boyd. The aforementioned knee injury to Hopkins quickly calmed those rumors, however, until a recent update on the Tennessee WR1.

“Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins back at work today,” ESPN beat reporter Turron Davenport relayed live from practice on September 4.

In the video Davenport shared, Hopkins ran some light routes and caught a pass. His status for Week 1 is still unclear, but his return would obviously create less of a need for Burks once again.

Burks is under team control through 2025, with a fifth-year option still on the table for 2026. Having clearly gone a different direction at wide receiver, it would behoove the Titans to get something back for Burks while his contract still has value.

An early 2024 trade would allow a team a solid year with Burks before they decide on the fifth-year option, and two seasons in general even if they choose to decline it.

Would that not be at least somewhat reminiscent of the Steelers’ trade for quarterback Justin Fields?

Steelers Only Have 5 Wide Receivers on Week 1 Roster

A trade for Burks probably isn’t happening before Week 1, but Pittsburgh’s current roster has space for him if they need it.

The Steelers only have five wide receivers on the 53 as of now, with another three on the practice squad for depth. That leaves plenty of room for a former first-round flyer, and Burks’ 6-foot-2 size and physicality might even fit Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme better than a player like Calvin Austin III long-term.

After all, Smith’s former head coach Mike Vrabel was a huge part of the regime that drafted Burks in 2022.

Now the wide receiver could fit as a second chance candidate with a member of Vrabel’s coaching tree in Pittsburgh.