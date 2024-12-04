Ex-Steelers WR Diontae Johnson in Hot Water After 5 Games With Baltimore Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson received a 1-game suspension from his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, on December 4.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has dressed for five games with the Baltimore Ravens this season. But he didn’t play in the team’s most recent matchup in Week 13.

That was a source of displeasure for the team. On December 4, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Ravens suspended Johnson for conduct detrimental to the team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted a picture of a statement from Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. The statement said the team was suspending Johnson for “refusing” to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 1.

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team,” read the statement.

“Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We will have no further comments on this matter going forward.”

Johnson didn’t play a snap in Week 13. During his first four games with the Ravens, Johnson had 1 catch for 6 yards. Besides his 1 catch, he’s been targeted just four other times.

He played 17 offensive snaps in his debut with the Ravens in Week 9. Since then, the veteran wideout has only lined up for 23 snaps in the past four weeks.