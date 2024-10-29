Hi, Subscriber

Ravens Acquire Former Steelers Pro Bowl WR: Report

Mike Tomlin Diontae Johnson

Getty John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on October 29.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson will return to the AFC North after all. But rather than the Pittsburgh Steelers, Johnson is joining the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on October 29 that the Ravens acquired Johnson in a trade from the Carolina Panthers.

Rapoport and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Baltimore sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to Carolina. In return, the Ravens received Johnson and a sixth-round choice.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Johnson in the third round at No. 66 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. Over five seasons, he posted 391 receptions, 4,363 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns with Pittsburgh.

During Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in 2021, Johnson registered career bests of 107 catches, 1,161 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. Johnson made the Pro Bowl that season.

This year, the 28-year-old wideout had 30 receptions, 357 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in seven games for the Panthers.

