Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Fires Strong Message to George Pickens After Bengals Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers received the full George Pickens experience against the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 13. While he caught 3 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in the 44-38 victory, Pickens also committed two 15-yard penalties and kicked the ball into the crowd after scoring his touchdown.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered his support for Pickens. But he also firmly stated that he needs to show more maturity.

“He’s just got to grow up, man. It’s an emotional game,” Tomlin told reporters. “These divisional games are big. He’s got a target on his back because he’s George. He understands that.

“But he has to grow up. He has to grow up in a hurry.”

Pickens was also at the center of Pittsburgh’s lone turnover of Week 13. Pickens fell down on a route, which resulted in Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt recording an interception.

Taylor-Britt returned his pick for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati an early 7-0 lead.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Talked to George Pickens After INT

A replay of Taylor-Britt’s interception showed that the Bengals cornerback may have helped Pickens to the ground. Taylor-Britt appeared to grab onto Pickens’ helmet and shoved him downwards.

No penalty was called on the play, so the touchdown stood. That frustrated the Steelers sideline, especially Pickens.

Coming off an upset loss against the Cleveland Browns, the last thing the Steelers wanted to do was spot the Bengals an early lead. But there was also plenty of time left for Pickens to make plays to help his team.

Tomlin appeared to make Pickens aware of that. After the interceptions, CBS cameras along the Steelers sideline showed Tomlin wrap his arm around Pickens while talking to him.

The pep talk worked. Pickens scored on the Steelers’ ensuing possession.

Pickens Leads Steelers in Receiving Against Bengals

Although he only had 3 catches, Pickens led the Steelers in receiving thanks to 24.7 yards per catch.

The third-year receiver, though, gave back 30 yards in penalties.

After his second catch of the game, Pickens committed a taunting penalty. Then following his third reception, he committed an unsportsmanlike conduct foul.

The Steelers overcame the first penalty, still scoring a touchdown on the drive despite losing 15 yards. But after the second penalty, the Steelers settled for a field goal attempt, which was blocked.

Playing with emotion is often a double-edged sword in the NFL. A lot of receivers such as Pickens rely on raw emotion fueling them to make big plays.

But after his second and third catches of Week 13, Pickens let his emotions cost his team in penalty yardage.

This isn’t the first time emotions have gotten the better of Pickens. Just 10 days ago, Pickens engaged in a fight at the end of Week 12 versus Browns cornerback Greg Newsome.

There are also countless other instances where Pickens has acted out during his three-year NFL career.

For that reason, drama around Pickens never goes unnoticed. As Tomlin suggested to reporters, it won’t go unnoticed by NFL officiating crews either.

Therefore, the best way for Pickens to avoid hurting his team is to follow Tomlin’s advice and grow up.