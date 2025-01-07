Ravens Take Inadvertent Shot at Steelers’ George Pickens Ahead of Playoff Matchup

For the second time in the past two months, an AFC North rival has questioned Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens’ toughness. Only this time, the rival didn’t appear to intend for the insult to be on camera.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson recently released a new unisex cologne, Night Lights. Jackson is known to not like the classic men’s scents with his cologne, so his new cologne draws more scents from women’s perfume.

For a fun social media post, Baltimore Banner Sports shared a video capturing reactions from Ravens players trying Night Lights for the first time. On the video, two voices off camera were heard poking fun at Pickens.

“It smells like George Pickens,” said the first voice.

“Soft?” a different voice said. “Yeah, just like that.”

Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle wrote that the voices were of two Ravens players. It’s not clear how McCorkle is aware the Pickens’ insults came from players.

But the Ravens are still responsible for the remarks since the video is from their locker room.

Although they are hard to hear, the Pickens remarks began at the 1:13 mark of the video below:

AFC North Opponent Again Calls Into Question the Toughness of Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens has been a lightning rod for criticism in the Steelers media. But this is now the second time the 23-year-old has been in the crossfire with rival players.

Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II called Pickens a “fake tough guy” on social media after the Browns defeated the Steelers on November 21.

Pickens didn’t address Newsome’s comments after that game. But on December 6, Pickens shrugged off the diss from the Browns defensive back with his own dig.

“I don’t even know who that is,” Pickens told reporters when asked about Newsome.

It will be interesting to see how Pickens reacts to the Ravens video although he doesn’t have anyone specific to fire back at because the voices were unidentified in the video.

Pickens also isn’t on the best of terms even with the Steelers media right now. The receiver quickly ended a locker room session with reporters on January 2 after Pittsburgh Sports Now’s Alan Saunders included in a question that Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson said he and Pickens weren’t on the same page during an interception versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers Receive Bulletin Board Material From Ravens

Whether his fault or not, a lot of Steelers fans are likely tired of the drama around Pickens. But maybe the comments from the Ravens locker room on Pickens is just what the team needs.

The Steelers will enter their playoff matchup with the Ravens looking severely outmatched on paper. Baltimore’s offense will feature defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who could win the award a third time this season. Unlike previous years, the Ravens also feature 2-time rushing champion Derrick Henry.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s offense hasn’t scored more than 17 points in each of its last four games.

In the Steelers-Ravens matchup on December 21, Baltimore pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 34-17.

Pickens missed that showdown because of a hamstring injury. But the receiver has made little impact in the two games since his return.

In the season finale, Pickens finished with 1 catch for zero yards and had 3 drops.

Perhaps the Steelers can rally around the Pickens insult from the Ravens. At the very least, the Steelers could use a motivated Pickens channeling his anger through his play in the January 11 playoff matchup.