Steelers Urged to Pursue ‘Prime’ Breakout WR Candidate

Pundits continue to connect the Pittsburgh Steelers to Brandon Aiyuk. But more than likely, the Steelers will have to look elsewhere if they are going to add a WR2 before training camp. SI.com’s All Steelers’ Jacob Punturi argued the Steelers should consider former Washington Commanders first-round pick Jahan Dotson.

“If the Steelers want to take a swing at a prime candidate to breakout in a new city, they should call Washington about Jahan Dotson,” wrote Punturi.

“In two seasons with the Commanders, he has 1,041 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In the shadow of Terry McLaurin, Dotson could benefit from a change of scenery.

“Lining up opposite George Pickens would give the Steelers two excellent contested pass catchers and physical receivers for Russell Wilson to target.”

Dotson posted 49 catches for 518 yards with 4 touchdowns during his second NFL campaign last season. He had 7 touchdowns as a rookie in 2022.

How WR Jahan Dotson Could Fit With the Steelers

Other than Aiyuk, proposed trades through the media in June have suggested the Steelers could acquire Justin Jefferson or CeeDee Lamb. But in trade proposals for those stars, the Steelers gave up third-year receiver George Pickens.

Entering minicamp, Pickens was the only receiver on Pittsburgh’s roster who had at least 210 receiving yards last season. Acquiring a star in exchange for Pickens doesn’t seem to be the ideal move for Pittsburgh because it doesn’t really improve the team’s receiving depth.

Jefferson (if he ever was) is no longer available anyway since he signed a record-breaking contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Dotson fits as a trade target for Pittsburgh because he could be acquired without giving up Pickens. He would also easily slide into the WR2 role with the Steelers.

Dotson didn’t light up the stat sheet last year, but his production could go a long way to replacing Diontae Johnson, who the Steelers traded to the Carolina Panthers in March.

While Dotson can be a physical receiver like Pickens, he could also complement the big-play ability of the Steelers No. 1 wideout. Pickens led the league in yards per catch last season while Dotson averaged 10.6 yards per grab.

Will the Commanders Be Willing to Depart with Dotson?

The Steelers have an obvious need for a receiver such as Dotson. But the question, like so many other potential wideout trades for Pittsburgh, is whether the Commanders would be willing to depart with the young receiver.

“They just drafted Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, so it makes sense to try and give their rookie QB all the weapons possible,” wrote Punturi.

Terry McLaurin is obviously Washington top receiver, and the Commanders just drafted receiver Luke McCaffrey in the 2024 NFL draft. But McCaffrey is a third-round pick, and there aren’t any other obvious receivers who could replace Dotson for the Commanders.

The other notable wideouts on Washington’s roster include Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Jamison Crowder.

The Commanders also have tight end Zach Ertz, who could catch passes for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

If the Steelers can’t pull off a trade for Dotson, Punturi suggested two other realistic receiver trade targets — Jakobi Meyers and K.J. Osborn.

Either would be an upgrade over the receivers the Steelers currently have competing for the WR2 role. Meyers has recorded three straight seasons with at least 800 receiving yards while Osborn has surpassed the 500-yard mark three years in a row.