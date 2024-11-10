Steelers QB Justin Fields Provided Unique Advantage vs. Commanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense might have their hands full in Week 10 as they face off against rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the upstart Washington Commanders offense.

Having said that, head coach Mike Tomlin did utilize one unique advantage while preparing for Daniels and Washington — dual threat backup quarterback Justin Fields.

“It definitely helps, Justin [Fields] has done an unbelievable job all week of giving us a good look [at Daniels’ skill set],” star outside linebacker T.J. Watt told reporters on November 8, regarding Fields running the scout team in practice. “I feel like they’ve prepared us as well as they can for a mobile quarterback.”

Veteran cornerback Donte Jackson echoed that sentiment on November 8 as well.

“It helps a lot, man, it helps a lot,” Jackson told the media when asked about Fields’ impact on defensive preparation for this specific QB matchup. “Not every team gets to simulate that type of style at practice, so you can’t take it for granted when you have a guy like that.”

Jackson added that Fields has been “outstanding” this week, asking questions about Daniels’ tendencies and play style.

“He’s been just an utmost, great professional in that standpoint,” the CB concluded. “It’s a plus when you have guys in the building that can sort of replicate that type of athleticism at the quarterback position.”

Justin Fields Is Settling Into QB2 Role With Steelers

Every professional athlete wants to be out there on the field when the clock starts and the whistle blows, but Fields appears to be settling into his QB2 role nicely with the Steelers — and that’s very helpful toward what Tomlin is trying to build in Pittsburgh.

At 6-2, the Steelers are a legit Super Bowl contender in 2024, and they might need both quarterbacks if they’re going to find their way to the promised land.

Fields wasn’t available last week, but he’s off the injury list for Week 10 and it will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh utilizes him at all throughout the game.

“I would always anticipate seeing [a Fields package on offense] as long as both guys are on our roster,” Tomlin told reporters ahead of the Commanders matchup, teasing the potential of both quarterbacks playing a role on Sunday.

This could simply end up being a well-delivered bluff from the veteran head coach, but even if it is, that’s just another advantage of having Fields on the roster behind Russell Wilson. Most defenses spend the majority of their week preparing for one QB. When teams play the Steelers, however, they must split their focus a bit on both.

Similar to Fields mirroring Daniels as practice, little things like this can be key in a strategic sport like football. And a well-coached team like the Steelers will do their best to stack the deck for their players each and every week.