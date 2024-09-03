Cowboys Assistant Takes Dig at Steelers QB Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will renew their rivalry, which includes three Super Bowl matchups, in Week 5 this season. When they do, there will be a new juicy storyline involving Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.

That’s due to a shot Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer took at the signal caller in an interview with The Minnesota Star Tribune.

On September 1, The Star Tribune’s Mark Craig detailed the fractured relationship Zimmer, the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for eight seasons, has with former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. Craig wrote the fallout between the two men began during the 2021 NFL draft.

Fields went in the first round of that draft. Zimmer told Craig that Spielman wanted the Ohio State product while he didn’t.

“I walk in before the draft and Rick is watching quarterback interviews from the combine,” Zimmer told Craig. “He hadn’t told me anything. Normally, he always kept me abreast of everything. And he and I were always good.”

As Zimmer continued to tell his side of the story, he took a dig at Fields.

“The first round, Rick tried to trade up for Justin Fields, who hasn’t done anything.”

The 2021 season was Zimmer’s last with the Vikings. But he didn’t leave before Fields went 26 of 39 with 285 passing yards and 35 rushing yards versus Zimmer’s defense in Week 15.

However, the Vikings did win the game, 17-9.

Justin Fields ‘Hasn’t Done Anything’ in the NFL?

Based on the fact a lot of pundits argued Fields should be starting, not Russell Wilson, for the Steelers in Week 1, it’s fair to say many would probably disagree with Zimmer’s claim that Fields hasn’t done anything in the league.

Even Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who is widely known as a Vikings fan, disagreed with Zimmer.

“It’s unfair and inaccurate for Zimmer to say Fields ‘hasn’t done anything,'” Florio wrote. “He’s a very dangerous runner. He’s developing as a passer. He could end up being the starter in Pittsburgh, at some point this season.”

The fact of the matter is both Zimmer and Florio can be correct. If Zimmer had elaborate on his diss, he could have pointed to Fields’ record as a starting quarterback. He is 10-28 as a starter with his best record being 5-8 last year. The lack of winning, and having the No. 1 overall pick, was why the Chicago Bears gave up on Fields this offseason.

But as Florio argued, there’s no denying Fields’ talent, and thus potential. His highlight reel is as good as anybody’s in the league, especially when he’s using his legs.

‘Extra Spice’ for the Steelers-Cowboys Matchup?

Zimmer’s interview with The Star Tribune would make a lot more sense had it occurred last year. At that time, the 68-year-old coach was out of the league.

But Zimmer returned as Cowboys defensive coordinator this offseason. His defense could face Fields in Week 5.

“Sure, Fields isn’t the starter. But the Steelers likely will have a package of plays for Fields,” wrote Florio.

“They’ll have even more reason to do it when Zimmer comes to town, because Fields will have extra motivation to show Zimmer and the Cowboys what Fields can do. And if Fields has a big night, Zimmer might wish he hadn’t been so candid when trying to settle three-year-old scores.”

Florio argued Zimmer’s comments will add “extra spice” to the game, which is the Sunday night matchup on October 6.