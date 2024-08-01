Steelers’ Justin Fields Has ‘Gained Some Ground’ in QB Competition: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done their best to name Russell Wilson the team’s frontrunner behind center without actually doing so. But things could be shifting in favor of Justin Fields.

A traditional training camp quarterback battle could be brewing with the Steelers. That’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter implied with his latest report on Steelers training camp on July 31.

“I think Russell Wilson remains in the pole position, but I also think that Justin Fields has opened some eyes, and they see the type of offense they could have,” Schefter said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “We know how this staff has felt about Justin Fields in the past, and he has gotten better at practice every day, as it’s been told to me. So we’ll see how this plays out over the summer.

“Again, I think Russell is in the lead, but I think Justin Fields has gained some ground just by being out there with Russell being sidelined with that calf injury.”

Wilson has yet to be a full participant at any training camp practice for the Steelers this summer. The 35-year-old signal caller told reporters on July 26 that he “tweaked” his calf while pushing a sled during the conditioning test to open training camp.

Fields has taken snaps with the first-team offense since then.

Steelers’ Justin Fields Taking Advantage of Opportunity

The national media has made Wilson-Fields a quarterback competition since the Steelers acquired both in March. But Steelers insiders made it rather clear during the offseason that Wilson was the clear favorite to start.

On May 30, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly boldly argued that Fields had “zero” chance to beat out Wilson for the starting job in Week 1. Kaboly also added that Fields was very inconsistent during the offseason workout program.

“Sometimes he looks like Ben Roethlisberger out there, and sometimes he looks like Mark Malone out there,” Kaboly said on 97.1 The Fan. “He needs some more work to be done. You can see the talent. He’s easily the most athletic guy out there. He just makes people look like fools in this setting.”

But Fields has found consistency in training camp. As Schefter argued, he’s even improved on a daily basis.

Fields turned heads with a long touchdown pass down the sidelines to Van Jefferson at practice on July 25.

“Wow, perfectly placed deep ball for a Van Jefferson touchdown,” wrote Baku as a caption to the highlight on X (formerly Twitter).

On August 1, Fields struck George Pickens on a long pass.

“Justin Fields hits George Pickens for a 40+ yard gain down the right sideline,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora on X.

Mike Tomlin Changing Tune on Steelers QB Battle?

Tomlin has been one of the biggest proponents of the idea that the Steelers don’t have a quarterback competition. He’s repeatedly said during the offseason that Wilson had the “pole position.”

“We’re not resistant to competition. But as I’ve mentioned several times of late, I just think it’s appropriate to establish positioning as we get into this thing,” Tomlin told reporters at the NFL’s annual league meeting in March. “The term that I’ve used is Russell has pole position, and why do I use that term? Because during this time where we are not formally working, man, I just think it’s beneficial.

“His experience in the National Football League. His process has been honed and perfected, talking about over a 12-month calendar. It’s not only good for him, but it’s good for teams, it’s good for receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. All the things that people that are really committed to winning do this time of year.”

But while speaking to CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn on July 30, Tomlin appeared to change his tune a little around his team’s quarterback situation.

“We got two really capable guys. Guys that are comfortable being the guy. We’re gonna create an opportunity where they get an opportunity to compete and show what they’re capable of,” Tomlin told Washburn. “We’ve been really consistent about the positioning of it throughout the offseason, we described it as Russ having pole position, meaning that they’re gonna be given an opportunity to compete.”

Tomlin continued, hyping Wilson’s experience to Washburn. But Tomlin also said Fields has “really taken advantage” of his opportunity early in training camp.

“Really excited about the trajectory of it. Excited about it, continue to go with the process and having them display their skills.”