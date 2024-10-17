Steelers’ Justin Fields Delivers Clear Message on Apparent Demotion to QB2

Many pundits have argued Justin Fields has played well enough to remain the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Fields doesn’t agree.

The 25-year-old signal caller plainly stated to reporters on October 17 that he didn’t do enough in the first six weeks this season to remain on the field.

“I don’t think I’ve played good enough, to be real with you,” Fields said, via Pittsburgh Tribune Review’s Chris Adamski. “If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of who should be playing, who should not.

“At the end of the day, we got a few wins … But there’s areas where I can be better at, and I’m just going to continue to work on those and continue to get better.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has declined to say who will start at quarterback in Week 7 versus the New York Jets. On October 16, Tomlin told the media his decision “will remain in-house.”

But NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported before Tomlin even spoke in his October 15 press conference that Russell Wilson was “in line to make his season debut” during Week 7. Steelers left tackle Dan Moore then told reporters that Wilson began the week practicing with the first-team offense.

Justin Fields Provides Mature Response to QB Drama

Tomlin faced a difficult decision behind center after Week 6. While Fields has helped the Steelers run game tremendously, with him behind center, the Steelers are 28th in passing yards per game.

If Wilson does start, it will likely be in the hopes he will jumpstart the team’s downfield passing attack.

Fields struck Calvin Austin III for a 55-yard touchdown in Week 3. He’s also had several near misses to George Pickens down field.

But the Steelers don’t seem to be any closer to turning those near misses into big plays with Fields behind center. And although Fields owns a career-high 66.3% completion percentage, he has displayed inaccuracy at times on targets to open receivers.

To Fields’ point, that left the door open to the possibility of Wilson coming back to start. If Pelissero’s report and the practice reps are any indication, Tomlin is going to take that door versus the Jets.

Fields Sees Very Positive Reaction to His Message

With Wilson preparing to start this week, Fields has received a lot of support from the media and Steelers fans. The young signal caller only received more love after his mature and humble response to apparently losing his job.

“Very impressive from Steelers QB Justin Fields. You just don’t hear many players talk like this,” wrote Steelers insider Mark Kaboly.

“This is why the guys in the locker room love Justin Fields,” wrote NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “As real as it gets.”

Former players agreed.

“Man, what an answer from a guy who is 4-2 and gave them a legitimate chance to be 5-1 right now,” JJ Watt wrote on X. “Poise, maturity, class.

“Hard to not be a fan.”

It’s easy to lose sight of the big picture in the NFL because there’s so many weekly reactions around the league. But even if Fields doesn’t play in Week 7, that doesn’t mean he won’t start again in Pittsburgh.

Wilson has been dealing with a lingering calf injury since late July. There’s no guarantee the 35-year-old stays healthy.

And although Fields may not have played well enough to continue starting, he was good enough that if Wilson struggles, Tomlin probably won’t hesitate to turn back to Fields.

The quarterback discussion in Pittsburgh isn’t going to end in Week 7. Fields seems aware of that and is focused on improving for the long haul.