Steelers’ Dan Moore Reveals Which QB Began Week 7 Prep With 1st-Team Reps

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t budge on naming a starting quarterback on October 16. He told the media that any decision on who will start behind center in Week 7 “will remain in-house.”

The same will not be the case, though, on who practices with the first-team offense. Steelers left tackle Dan Moore told the media that Russell Wilson practiced with the team’s top offense to begin preparation for the New York Jets.

“Russell Wilson took first-team reps today, Dan Moore confirms,” wrote The Johnstown Tribune-Democrat’s Amanda Godsey on X (formerly Twitter).

Wilson hasn’t played in any of Pittsburgh’s first six games this season. He was on the active roster for the first time on October 13 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

He served as the team’s emergency No. 3 quarterback in the first five games. Wilson was unavailable with the exception of emergency situations because of a calf injury.

Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record in Wilson’s absence.