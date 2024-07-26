Steelers QB Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Calf Injury at Training Camp

For the second straight day of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, Russell Wilson was held out with a “calf” injury. Although, according to the Super Bowl champion quarterback, there’s no real cause for concern at this time.

“We were doing a sled push thing and just got a little — tweaked it a little bit,” Wilson told reporters on July 26 (via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo), revealing the cause of the injury.

Russell Wilson said he injured his calf while pushing a sled during the conditioning test. He said it’s “nothing too serious.” Didn’t put any timeline on his return. pic.twitter.com/XJn2VCZ1PB — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 26, 2024

“Just working hard and sometimes things happen,” the projected QB1 added. Noting that the “good news is I feel good, and we’ll get there.” Wilson also pointed out that he’s getting “mental reps” right now as he waits on his body to get back to 100 percent.

“Nothing to panic about,” the veteran calmed with a smile. “I hate missing practice. I hate not being out there. [That] has always been a thing for me my whole career… that’s why [I’m] being super intentional — getting all the plays, seeing everything, walking through everything still, doing everything I can even after practice coming out here and getting extra work in, whatever it may be.”

“The great news is that we’ve got a lot of time with the guys during the offseason,” he went on. “So, I feel really confident with the guys that we have and the guys that I’m throwing to.”

Wilson also confirmed that if it was a game week, he’d be out there right now, acknowledging that a little “adversity” can be a good thing early in the NFL season.