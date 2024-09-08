Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Gives 9-Word Answer on Starting QB After Week 1 Win

Quarterback Justin Fields, kicker Chris Boswell and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense — among others — led the team to a road victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed his upcoming QB decision between Fields and veteran starter Russell Wilson.

“You can come ask me that question on Tuesday,” Tomlin responded after a reporter asked if Fields’ performance impacts Wilson’s “status as QB1.”

Earlier in the press conference, Tomlin also expressed that he was “really appreciative of [Fields’] efforts and his play” on Sunday.

“There’s really not a long, drawn-out process,” the Steelers HC said after being asked about his decision to sit Wilson Week 1. “I’d rather deal with short-term misery, to be quite honest with you. Win Week 1. There’s a lot of ball out in front of us. I just thought it was appropriate to put the healthy guys on the field.”

Tomlin also reiterated that he felt “really good” about both of his quarterback options going into this game.

“I was very clear to you guys when I named [Wilson] the starter how comfortable I was with both quarterbacks, and so if that is true, why not be really comfortable with playing [Fields] under the circumstances with [Wilson] being in less-than-ideal physical shape,” he explained. “And so, that was the thought process. It wasn’t a lot of discussion… Man, I’m glad we got two real capable quarterbacks.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Calls Justin Fields ‘Steady Eddy,’ T.J. Watt ‘Super Happy’ for QB2

Fields wasn’t spectacular during the Week 1 victory, but he played a mostly clean game with zero turnovers and just six incomplete passes. He was sacked twice for a loss of 23 yards, but aside from that, Fields contributed over 200 combined yards both through the air and on the ground despite failing to get into the end zone.

Tomlin talked about his “resiliency” after the win.

“Yeah, Justin, as I’ve gotten to know him, man. He is a real steady Eddy,” the long-time head coach replied. “He’s not overly talkative but he’s got a steady, strong demeanor. And just being in the stadium with him, some of the things that I’ve seen through team development were confirmed.”

Tomlin also described Fields’ in-game personality as “solid as a rock.”

Similarly, superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt was very complimentary of Fields as a teammate and a person after the victory.

With #Steelers LB T.J. Watt after the win over the #Falcons that ended with his walk-off sack: “I think that was one of the first times in my life I had one, so I had to take a bow. I had to make sure there were no flags because of the other two.” pic.twitter.com/fZLhn58HNR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 8, 2024

“I’m super happy [for Fields], man,” Watt told NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. “He’s prepared like he’s been the starter all along. He’s had a hell of a training camp. The guy is an awesome addition to our team. I’m just so happy we were able to get a win with him.”

It seems Fields has earned the trust of the Steelers’ coaching staff and locker room. Time will tell if that is enough to unseat a healthy Wilson.