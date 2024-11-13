Ravens, Ex-Pit CB Spills Truth on Steelers’ Game Plan vs. Lamar Jackson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have experienced quite a bit of success against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson over the years. But former Steelers and current Ravens defensive back Arthur Maulet told the media that he believes he knows the game plan Pittsburgh’s defense will use when the rivals meet for the first time this season in Week 11.

Maulet shared the game plan he anticipates the Steelers using with reporters on November 12.

“So this is what they’re trying to do with Lamar [Jackson],” Maulet told the media, via FOX Sports Baltimore’s Morgan Adsit. “They’re gonna put a person at the dive, and they’re gonna run a person straight at Lamar. And they’re gonna make him make a decision. So that’s their game plan. One person goes to Lamar, one person goes to the dive.”

Maulet admitted that the Steelers could change their plan against Jackson, “a little bit.” But the defensive back also added that Jackson can “throw way better now.”

Maulet played for the Steelers from 2021-22.

Will the Steelers Use Same Strategy to Slow Down Lamar Jackson?

Division rivals such as the Steelers and Ravens already play each other twice a year. On top of that, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are the two longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL.

So, there’s a lot of familiarity in the Pittsburgh-Baltimore rivalry. There’s even more with players such as Maulet, linebacker Patrick Queen and a few others switching sides.

Even still, it’s a little bit interesting that Maulet is so confident he knows exactly how the Steelers are going to try to defend Jackson. Because Maulet didn’t exactly prepare to face Jackson over and over again. During his two seasons in Pittsburgh, Jackson only started versus the Steelers once.

In that game, the Steelers did succeed in stopping Jackson. He completed 62% of his passes for 253 yards with 1 touchdown and an interception. Jackson also had 34 rushing yards. The Steelers won 20-19.

Jackson was injured in the other three matchups when Maulet squared off against the Ravens with the Steelers.

That hasn’t been the only time when the Steelers slowed down Jackson. The two-time MVP has dominated the league overall, including the AFC North. He has posted a 17-7 combined record versus the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

But Jackson is 2-4 with 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his career versus the Steelers. Pittsburgh is the only opponent in the NFL that has posted a winning record versus Jackson and held him to fewer touchdown passes than interceptions.

Arthur Maulet Intel Didn’t Help Ravens vs. Steelers in 2023

There’s another important fact to mention with Maulet’s ability to share Pittsburgh’s defensive game plan versus Jackson.

This isn’t Maulet’s first season with the Ravens, as he joined Baltimore prior to the 2023 season. But even with access to Maulet’s intel, the Steelers still swept the Ravens, who were 14-3, last season.

Jackson didn’t play in the last matchup between the two teams. But he did in Week 5, when Kenny Pickett outdueled Jackson in a 17-10 Steelers victory.

Jackson threw for 236 yards with no touchdowns, 1 interception, 45 rushing yards and 4 sacks.

Maybe Maulet does know how the Steelers plan to defend Jackson. Furthermore, Jackson is undoubtably a better passer than he was previously. He leads the NFL with 24 passing touchdowns and 9.3 yards per attempt this season.

The Steelers will also face the difficult task of stopping running back Derrick Henry. In his first season with the Ravens, Henry leads the NFL with 1,120 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

But knowing what the Steelers defense is going to do is only the first step. Jackson will have to execute better than he has versus Pittsburgh in the past to beat the Steelers in Week 11.