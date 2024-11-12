Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Throws Subtle Shade at New Ravens WR Diontae Johnson

It’s hard to imagine Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin being more complimentary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Tomlin has referred to the two-time MVP as Mr. Jackson in multiple press conferences already this week.

But when faced with a question about also facing wide receiver Diontae Johnson in Week 11, Tomlin appeared to treat the former Steelers wideout as an afterthought.

“To be honest with you, I hadn’t thought a lot about it,” Mike Tomlin responded with a bit of a smirk. “He’s not on a lot of their video, and so, at this stage of the week, I don’t know that I’ve weighed what he might mean to the matchup.

“They’ve got more significant pieces with larger roles that are occupying my attention at this point of the week.”

On October 29, the Ravens acquired Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a fifth-round selection next spring. That trade occurred about seven and a half months after the Steelers traded him to Carolina.

The Steelers will host the Ravens on November 17.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Omits Diontae Johnson Early in Tuesday Press Conference

The topic of Johnson now playing for the Ravens didn’t come up in Tomlin’s weekly press conference until a reporter finally asked about it. That’s not that surprising, except for the fact before he even received a question from the media, Tomlin named a a couple players who have switched sides in the Steelers-Ravens that will be playing in the rivalry on November 17.

For the Steelers, Tomlin named linebacker Patrick Queen and Jeremiah Moon. For the Ravens, he called out Arthur Maulet and Chris Wormley.

Wormley has experienced a notable past in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry. Baltimore traded him to Pittsburgh during March 2020. After three seasons with the Steelers and another with the Panthers, Wormley then re-signed with Baltimore this past offseason.

But Wormley is a depth defensive lineman who has appeared in one game this season. Likewise, Maulet is an NFL journeyman, who started eight games for the Steelers from 2021-22. He joined the Ravens before the 2023 season and has only started 3 of 17 games.

Maulet has appeared in just 3 contests this season.

As for Johnson, he’s a former Pro Bowl receiver who has recorded at least 680 receiving yards in his five previous NFL campaigns. The Steelers drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

It’s a little shocking Tomlin would remember that he has to face Wormley and Maulet but not Johnson this Sunday.

Johnson’s Impact With Ravens Through Two Games

Some social media users interpreted Tomlin’s omission and then lack of complimentary words for Johnson as disrespect for the receiver. But on the other hand, it’s not hard to understand why it may have slipped Tomlin’s mind that Johnson will be on Baltimore’s sideline in Week 11.

In two games since joining the Ravens, Johnson has 1 catch for 6 yards. He’s played only 22 offensive snaps and a single snap on special teams.

It’s difficult to make an impact immediately as a receiver in a new offense. However, Mike Williams had little problem doing that. Williams hauled in the game-winning score for the Steelers in his Pittsburgh debut.

Johnson’s most notable play from Week 10 was him falling down on one of his 2 targets.

Tomlin wasn’t wrong that the Steelers defense has more important players than Johnson to stop or slow down from the Ravens offense. It’s just surprising he said that fact out loud.

It will be interesting to see if Johnson finds any motivation in what Tomlin said during his press conference. His former coach doesn’t appear very concerned about the potential impact he could make in Week 11.