Ex-Steelers 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Lands DC Interview With Major Contender

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Larry Foote landed a massive coaching opportunity on January 23.

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s sources, “[Tampa Bay] Bucs ILBs coach and former Steelers LB Larry Foote is expected to interview with the [Detroit] Lions for their vacant [defensive coordinator] position.”

Schultz added that “Foote played collegiate football at Michigan and also played one season in his NFL career with the Lions.”

In a follow-up post, the insider relayed that “[Lions head coach] Dan Campbell has his eye on the Bucs coaching staff. Earlier today, Detroit reached an agreement with Bucs run game coordinator and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers to become their new defensive line coach.”

Now, it appears Foote could be the next target of Detroit — who just lost multiple key members of their coaching staff following their Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders, including former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

NFL Insider Says Ex-Steelers LB Larry Foote Has ‘Head-Coaching Potential’

Foote was an underrated player throughout his long and successful Steelers career, logging 115 starts between the regular season and the playoffs combined. He also accumulated nearly 700 total tackles, at 692.

While Foote was more of a role player than an impact defender, his longevity and experience make him an ideal coaching candidate.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer agreed on January 23, weighing in on Foote’s reported interview with the Lions.

“This would be a really good get,” Breer voiced on X. “Foote is seen as having head-coaching potential, and the Lions already poached DL coach Kacy Rodgers from Todd Bowles’ Bucs staff.”

Larry Foote, the coach, began his journey just after his playing career ended in 2015.

Foote started out with his final organization, the Arizona Cardinals, and was given the role of “assistant linebackers coach.” Then in 2016, he was quickly promoted to linebackers coach.

After serving that role for a few years out west, Foote joined the Buccaneers organization as an outside linebackers coach. This transition occurred in 2019, and Foote held that OLB role in Tampa Bay until the end of the 2021 season.

From there, Foote was promoted again, taking on the title of “co-defensive coordinator” and inside linebackers coach. Despite being a co-coordinator, Foote did not receive the usual publicity being that Bowles runs the Buccaneers defense.

In his three years as co-DC, Foote has helped lead the Bucs to a top 10 ranking in yards allowed once (9th in 2022) and points allowed once (7th in 2023). Their best takeaway ranking was 12th in 2023, and the unit’s worst overall ranking was their yards allowed in 2023 (23rd).