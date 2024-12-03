Steelers Urged to Fix ‘Weak Link’ in Secondary by Reuniting With Ex-Starter

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department argued that the Pittsburgh Steelers should target cornerback Mike Hilton in 2025 NFL free agency.

Veteran cornerback Mike Hilton just played his seventh career game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1. But from 2017-20, Hilton started 20 contests for the Steelers.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department argued the Steelers should pursue a Hilton return this offseason.

“The Steelers’ decision to simply roll with who they had at slot corner with Beanie Bishop at the beginning of the season has created a weak link in the secondary,” the BR staff wrote. “Donte Jackson hasn’t played all that well either, but the Steelers really don’t have an answer on the inside to shut down slot receivers and tight ends.

“Mike Hilton has always excelled in that role, but they let him walk in the 2021 offseason. Looking back, that was probably a mistake. He’s played the role well for the Bengals and the Steelers should be interested in bringing him back next season.”

Hilton has started seven games for the Cincinnati Bengals this season after starting a career-high 13 contests last season. He has 47 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit and 2 pass defenses in 2024.

Why a Mike Hilton-Steelers Reunion Might be Possible

The Steelers usually don’t let their top players, particularly on defense, reach free agency. But that arguably happened with Hilton after his rookie contract expired.

While Hilton never started more than eight games in Pittsburgh, he was valuable in the slot for the Steelers, particularly as a blitzer. Hilton had at least 6 tackles for loss in all four of his seasons in Pittsburgh. During 2017, he recorded 4 sacks with 10 tackles for loss.

Hilton has continued to be a strong contributor for the Bengals. Last year, he posted career highs of 84 combined tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He also had 8 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.

The veteran cornerback began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and also spent time with the New England Patriots during his rookie season.

Hilton ended his rookie campaign on the Steelers practice squad. Then in 2017, he played in all 16 games for Pittsburgh.

Beanie Bishop Jr. Answer at Slot CB for Steelers?

Hilton has played almost a decade in the league because of his pass rushing and tackling ability. According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, there hasn’t been a better cornerback in run defense this season.

However, Hilton hasn’t always displayed strong coverage skills. This season, he has posted a 59.1 coverage grade at PFF, which is the worst of his career.

In Week 13 versus the Steelers, Calvin Austin III beat Hilton for a 23-yard touchdown.

Although the Steelers don’t have a slot cornerback with the run stopping ability Hilton possesses, Beanie Bishop Jr. has been slightly better in coverage, according to PFF. Bishop, who is an undrafted rookie, has the second-most interceptions for the Steelers this season with 3.

Hilton will turn 31 in March. He might offer a slot cornerback upgrade in a couple areas. But Bishop has more long-term upside and will be cheaper.

The Steelers also have Cameron Sutton to play slot cornerback. He will be a free agent in March, but he likely won’t demand a lot of money if Pittsburgh is interested in bringing him back. Sutton was suspended the first eight games this season and has played 36% of the team’s defensive snaps since his return.

Hilton coming back to Pittsburgh is an intriguing possibility. But the Steelers might be better off staying loyal to the slot cornerbacks already on their roster.