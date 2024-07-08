Steelers’ Cameron Sutton Receives NFL Suspension Decision: Report

It was a foregone conclusion that Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton was going to receive a suspension from the league. The question was how long was the suspension going to be.

Sutton received his answer on July 8.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL has suspended Sutton for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season. Sutton received his suspension for “violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”

“Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers is suspended without pay for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today,” Pelissero wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The NFL investigated the March incident involving Sutton and determined he violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

“Sutton will be eligible for reinstatement on October 29 following the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants.”

After playing his first six NFL seasons with the Steelers, Sutton signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Detroit Lions last year. But the team released him after one season.

The Lions released Sutton on March 21 after the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Sutton’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

Sutton’s suspension means the Steelers will have to navigate the first half of the 2024 campaign without the 29-year-old cornerback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X that Sutton will not appeal his suspension.

“Cameron Sutton’s discipline is final,” Schefter wrote. “He is not appealing.”

Part of the reason why Sutton was available for the Steelers to sign to a league-minimum deal was because of the likelihood that he would receive a significant suspension for 2024.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin reported that Sutton turned himself in to police on April 1. That was more than a week after The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers reported that Hillsborough County police “made multiple attempts” to contact Sutton but were unable to reach him.

After they were unable to speak to Sutton, the sheriff’s office posted on X that they had issued a warrant for Sutton’s arrest on suspicion of “aggravated battery — domestic violence.”

Upon Heavy Sports’ request for additional information on March 20, officials clarified that Sutton was wanted on suspicion of domestic battery by strangulation, a felony.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin began receiving questions about Sutton immediately after the warrant for Sutton’s arrest. Tomlin was standoffish with the media, telling reporters that it was none of their business whether he had been in contact with the cornerback.

The Steelers signed Sutton on June 5. That was roughly six weeks after ESPN reported Sutton entered “a pretrial diversion program to resolve his domestic violence case.”

Steelers Secondary Without Sutton

Sutton led the Lions in defensive snaps last season. With the Steelers, he is expected to play more of a secondary role at nickel cornerback. But until Week 9, Pittsburgh will have to find other cornerbacks to line up in the slot.

The day before signing Sutton, the Steelers added veteran cornerback Grayland Arnold to the roster. He could play nickel cornerback until Sutton returns.

The Steelers also could try Josiah Scott, Thomas Graham Jr. or undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson are expected to start at outside cornerback.

In six seasons with the Steelers from 2017-22, Sutton posted 168 combined tackles, 38 pass defenses and 8 interceptions. He started 39 of 84 games.

With the Lions, Sutton started all 17 contests last season, recording 65 combined tackles, 6 pass defenses and 1 interception.