Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Sends Stern 3-Word Message to Potential Trade Suitors

Mike Tomlin didn’t receive any questions during his final 2024 season press conference on his Pittsburgh Steelers job security. But Tomlin did get an inquiry from a reporter about his own trade candidacy.

For any teams potentially interested in acquiring Tomlin from the Steelers, the long-time head coach had a simple reply — don’t bother.

“I have no message,” said Tomlin when first asked about a potential trade.

But then Tomlin, ironically, sent a 3-word message.

“Save your time.”

Tomlin has been the subject of trade rumors over the last year. The trade rumors involving Tomlin started again after the Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card round on January 11.

The defeat was Tomlin’s sixth straight in the postseason.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Has No-Trade Clause in Contract

Tomlin can confidently tell other teams around the league that he has no interest in being acquired in a trade. That’s because Tomlin has the final say in any potential trade the Steelers try to make with him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 12 that Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract. That fact was discovered this offseason when a team inquired about trading for Tomlin.

“Last week, we said there would be teams that would check in to the availability of Mike Tomlin, and one did. And one was told that Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract,” Schefter said. “So anything that would happen in Pittsburgh that would happen with Mike Tomlin would come with his consent, and his consent only.”

It’s not exactly clear how long Tomlin’s contract has contained a no-trade clause. The 18-year head coach signed an extension with the Steelers through 2027 last offseason.

But with it in place now, if Tomlin isn’t interested in any trades, the Steelers can only move on from their head coach through firing him. That appears highly unlikely to happen this offseason.

Schefter added in his report the Steelers haven’t “given any indication” that they want to move on with a new head coach in 2025. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac had a similar report on January 12.

Changes Coming to Steelers in 2025?

Before addressing his trade status during his post-season press conference, Tomlin suggested significant changes are coming to the Steelers.

Even with Tomlin back, Pittsburgh’s options for change appear plentiful.

All three quarterbacks the Steelers had on their 2024 roster are free agents. Overall, Pittsburgh has 25 free agents, including 21 unrestricted free agents, this offseason.

Tomlin stated that based on the way quarterback Justin Fields “conducted himself makes him a legitimate” option to start behind center next season. The Steelers head coach admitted, though, that he is only in the early stages of his roster evaluations. Tomlin told reporters that he and general manager Omar Khan will meet for “half a day” this week to discuss the team’s quarterback situation.

On incumbent starter Russell Wilson, Tomlin simply stated that his age will play a role in whether or not the team elects to re-sign him. Wilson turned 36 in November. Fields is about 10 years younger.

While Tomlin is very likely to return, the Steelers could still undergo significant changes on their coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is a candidate to be fired. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could interview for head coaching jobs.

Position coaches such as offensive line coach Pat Meyer could be out too.

But unless Tomlin changes his tune, he won’t be traded to another team this offseason.