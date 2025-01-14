Mike Tomlin Puts Steelers on Notice in Final 2024 Press Conference

After a fourth straight playoff exit in the AFC wild card round, fans are calling for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make significant changes this offseason. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin suggested that’s exactly what will happen.

Tomlin told reporters in his post-season press conference on January 14 that the Steelers could have changes in several aspects of their organization in 2025.

“There’s change that comes with this time of year. Certainly, there’s chance that comes when you don’t have the desired outcome. Those are just the realities of the business,” Mike Tomlin told reporters. “I’d imagine there’s going to be some things that change around here on a lot of levels.”

“I understand that. I’m open to that.”

Tomlin didn’t offer specifics, but he implied anything could be on the table. He also emphasized that he and the organization will not repeat the same mistakes over the last few years that have resulted in the Steelers going eight seasons without a playoff win.

“Although we’ve had similar results, rest assured, we aren’t doing the same things hoping for a better result. We have adapted. We have altered our approach, and we will continue because we’re not getting what we seek,” Tomlin added. “That’s the confetti game — to be world champs. Our goals are really clear. It’s also really clear that we’re falling short of it, and falling short of it in a consistent way, so we’re still going to continue to be open to adapting our behavior, our program, the structure of what it is that we do.

“To turn over every stone in an effort to get what we desire. That’s just the appropriate and mature way to approach it.”