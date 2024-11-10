New Steelers WR Mike Williams Spills Truth on Game-Winning TD vs. Commanders

It didn’t take long for the receiver the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired at the NFL trade deadline to make an impact. Newly acquired wideout Mike Williams only had 1 catch on 1 target during his Steelers debut in Week 10. But his lone catch went for a 32-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

That score proved to be the difference. With the touchdown and extra point just before the 2-minute warning, the Steelers edged the Washington Commanders 28-27.

The touchdown came just five days after the Steelers acquired Williams from the New York Jets. That didn’t give the 30-year-old receiver a lot of practice time with his new quarterback before his debut.

In fact, after the game, Williams revealed that he didn’t practice the route where he scored his touchdown during his first week in Pittsburgh.

“I didn’t run it one time,” Williams told reporters, via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Before getting traded on November 5, Williams didn’t have a single touchdown in nine games with the New York Jets this season. He only had 1 score with his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, last year.

But if Week 10 is any indication, Williams is set to have a significant role with the Steelers during the second half of the 2024 campaign.