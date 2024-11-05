Steelers Land WR Upgrade With Former No. 7 Overall Pick: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their WR2. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on November 5 the Steelers acquired veteran wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Steelers sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Jets in the trade.

“Pittsburgh sends a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Jets for Mike Williams, who became expendable once they acquired Davante Adams and now lands in a good situation with the Steelers,” wrote Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

Williams began his NFL career as the No. 7 overall pick out of Clemson for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 draft. In seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams posted 309 catches, 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in 88 games.

During those seven seasons, Williams eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark twice. In 2019, he led the NFL with a 20.4 yards per catch average.

This season, Williams registered 12 catches for 166 yards in nine games with the Jets. But he played on just 53% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Williams hasn’t finished a season playing fewer than 60% of his team’s offensive snaps since his rookie campaign.