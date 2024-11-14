Resurgent No. 1 Pick Viewed as ‘Model’ for Steelers, Russell Wilson Extension

What a difference a few weeks can make. After a dominate Pittsburgh Steelers victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, many were calling for Justin Fields to continue on as the starting quarterback.

Now, on November 13, reporters are beginning to discuss the idea of a Russell Wilson extension following his impressive 3-0 streak as QB1.

“I think as long as Russell Wilson continues to play at this level, I think they’re gonna do business with Wilson after the season ends,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat reporter Ray Fittipaldo told 97.1 The Fan’s “Rothman & Ice” radio show on Wednesday of Week 11. He added that the Steelers would “probably do a two- or three-year deal” with Wilson if the 2024 campaign plays out in this fashion.

Fittipaldo followed up on that point with an interesting QB comparison that he could see Wilson’s potential contract negotiations mirroring.

“I guess the model is probably like the Baker Mayfield contract,” the beat writer said. “Three years, $100 million, [$40 million] guaranteed. I think that would take Russ right up until about [age] 39 or 40.”

Although their career paths have been very different in a number of ways, Wilson and Mayfield are similar in that they were both basically written off as NFL starters in recent years. The former had this happen after winning 104 regular season games and a Super Bowl in Seattle, while the latter was a former No. 1 overall pick that had shown flashes of viability.

And yet, after each was humbled by their own stretch of adversity, Mayfield is now the unquestioned starter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wilson has become the same in Pittsburgh. It’s a solid comparison as far as QB extensions go.

Russell Wilson Has Brought ‘Freedom’ & Experience to Steelers Offense at QB

It’s not a knock on Fields, but Wilson has brought something to the QB position that this Steelers offense had been missing for several years.

“I thought when Justin [Fields] was in there, he did a really good job — limited the turnovers [and] just put them in position to have the defense win the game almost every single week… [but] it was more of a conservative feel to the offense,” Fittipaldo noted with Rothman & Ice. “Now that Russell Wilson’s in there, I feel like it’s opened up a bit. They’ve given Russell the freedom at the line of scrimmage to check into more passing plays down the field.”

That’s produced several deep conversions to pass-catchers like George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and newcomer Mike Williams. Some have even gone for touchdowns.

“[Wilson] was able to hit the big plays at the right time [against the Washington Commanders],” the beat reporter went on. “I think that’s what you get when you have a veteran quarterback.”

Fittipaldo stressed that he doesn’t fault Fields for being a step behind Wilson. After all, the latter has started games in this league since 2012.

“I think you’re just seeing the evolution of the offense under a guy who’s been a pro quarterback for a long time and understands the game,” he concluded.

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long Agrees Russell Wilson Is Now ‘The Guy’ in Pittsburgh

Slowly but surely, the NFL world has begun to come around on Wilson and it’s hard to argue with that considering his results.

“To me, the biggest move [and] the one that paid off the most is making the quarterback switch when you got a winning record,” ex-NFL two-time champion Chris Long said on his “Green Light” podcast on November 12, eventually voicing that he does not think the Steelers take down the Commanders with Fields at quarterback.

Long even admitted that he was a Fields supporter earlier this season — and he wasn’t alone.

“All of a sudden, they have a team that can eat a deficit up,” he explained, “and they can do it taking shots [downfield] and they’re confident. That’s the veteran presence you need in a situation like that.”

“It’s not all about — ‘Hey, Justin [Fields] isn’t the guy,’” Long added. “A lot of it is — ‘Russell Wilson is the guy.’ And so, everything that you’ve done the last month of the season manifested in beating a tough team and all of a sudden, you’re up near the top of the AFC.”

In other words, Wilson’s experience and ability has taken this offense to new heights. If there was a clear ceiling with Fields, we’ve yet to witness the same under Wilson.