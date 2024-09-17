Steelers Bringing Back National Champion WR: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers made multiple changes to their practice squad on September 17. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported one of the moves the Steelers made was to sign wide receiver Jaray Jenkins to their practice squad.

Jenkins spent 2024 training camp and the preseason with the Steelers.

“Steelers are signing WR Jaray Jenkins back to the practice squad, per source,” wrote Pryor.

Jenkins was a freshman for LSU when the Tigers won the national championship during the 2019 season. He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game, but he played well for the Steelers during the preseason.

Jenkins will replace wide receiver Shaquan Davis on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. The Steelers released Davis and cornerback Zyon Gilbert from their practice squad on September 17.

In addition to Jenkins, the Steelers added defensive backs James Pierre and D’Shawn Jamison to their practice squad ahead of Week 3.

Steelers Bring Back WR Jaray Jenkins

As a freshman at LSU, Jenkins only had 5 catches for 67 yards during the program’s 15-0 perfect season in 2019. But Jenkins appeared in seven games that campaign and then became a regular contributor over the following three years.

He posted his best statistical season at LSU during his junior year in 2021 when he had 34 catches for 502 yards.

Over his entire college career, Jenkins averaged 15.4 yards per catch and scored 14 touchdowns.

He went unselected in the 2023 NFL draft. But Jenkins then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent training camp and the preseason with Jacksonville before getting placed on injured reserve and ultimately released before the regular season.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora described Jenkins as a long shot to make the Pittsburgh roster during 2024 training camp. But Jenkins left an impression.

“A forgotten reserve, it felt like even surviving all of training camp would’ve been huge for Jenkins,” wrote Kozora. “He accomplished more than that. Jenkins broke away from the bottom of the depth chart to see a tier up in reps and work.

“With size and decent route running, he made plays over the middle and could produce a little post-catch. He led all players by averaging 16.4 yards per catch.”

How the Steelers Could Use Jenkins

Kozora wrote that Jenkins didn’t play a lot of special teams early in the 2024 preseason. However, he began playing on the kick and punt coverage units later in the summer.

That could be useful to the Steelers now.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on September 17 that wide receiver Ben Skowronek is dealing with a shoulder injury. While Skowronek is not on Pittsburgh’s active roster, he played in the team’s first two games of the season as a practice squad elevation.

Skowronek played only 6 offensive snaps. But he lined up for 23 snaps on special teams in Weeks 1 and 2 combined.

The Steelers could potentially elevate Jenkins from the practice squad for the same role as Skowronek if he is unavailable because of injury.

Punt coverage will likely be a key factor for the Steelers throughout the entire 2024 campaign. The Steelers have won their first two games in 2024 with defense and special teams. If they are to continue winning, those units are probably going to have to standout.

Through two weeks, the Steelers have punted 11 times, which is tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

Pittsburgh’s coverage unit could be key because the team lost starting punter Cameron Johnston during Week 1 for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Veteran punter Corliss Waitman averaged 53 yards per punt in his first game as Johnston’s replacement in Week 2. Waitman, though, was punting at altitude in Denver.

The Steelers will host the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener in Week 3 on September 22.