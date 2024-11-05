Steelers Turn Heads With Trade for Veteran Edge Rusher

Pundits expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline. They did that, sending a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets for Mike Williams. But the Steelers weren’t finished trading on November 5.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Steelers also acquired veteran edge rusher Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported the Steelers gave up a 2025 seventh-round for Smith.

The move shocked some Steelers media and fans, who expressed that surprise on social media on November 5.

“Woah. Didn’t see that one coming,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

NFL insider John McMullen also tweeted that he “didn’t see” the Steelers acquiring Smith.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Christopher Carter conveyed his surprise through a GIF. He then added Smith will be a fourth edge rusher, so the team “can better handle injury” for the rest of 2024.

The Pat McAfee Show’s A.J. Hawk referred to Smith as a “really good pass rusher.”

“I’m curious to see what the compensation might be. I would imagine that you have to give up something decent,” said Hawk. “But actually, no, you probably don’t. You probably don’t.

“In the world now, you trade for great players, and you don’t have to give up too much, I guess.”

Hawk’s reaction came before the report that the Steelers gave up just a seventh-round choice for Smith.