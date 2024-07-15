NFL Insider Paints Grim Steelers QB Picture Ahead of Training Camp

Right now, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are focused on the 2024 campaign — with the hope that either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields can bring some magic to the quarterback position.

Cue wet blanket Dan Graziano, ESPN NFL insider and senior national reporter.

“The Steelers will be in the QB market again next spring,” Graziano predicted during an article on July 11, noting that this statement is “not an overreaction.”

“While [Wilson and Fields] are exciting, recognizable names and the Steelers are coming off a year in which they used [Kenny] Pickett and Mason Rudolph at quarterback, there remains the non-zero chance that neither Wilson nor Fields plays well,” he reasoned. “Wilson is coming off two miserable campaigns in Denver, and Fields is a still-developing prospect who didn’t advance enough in his first three seasons to convince the [Chicago] Bears not to draft Caleb Williams to replace him.”

“And as shown by what the Steelers paid to acquire Wilson and Fields, Pittsburgh wasn’t exactly fighting off half the league for the two QBs’ services,” the insider added.

“The Steelers have never had a losing record under coach Mike Tomlin, which means they’ve never really selected high enough to find a true franchise quarterback in the draft. That means they have to find creative solutions in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era,” Graziano concluded. “But the two potential solutions they found this offseason are unquestionably imperfect ones, so don’t be at all surprised if they find themselves in the same situation next spring.”

Russell Wilson Expected to Get First Crack at Steelers’ Starting Duties

All reports out of Pittsburgh have Wilson starting Week 1 — and most of the Steelers beat writers don’t even think there will be much of a QB competition this summer.

“Fields isn’t going to beat out Wilson or replace him in-season unless Wilson implodes, and it’s difficult to imagine that will happen,” relayed The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, a veteran member of the Steelers beat.

Tomlin is expected to lean on Wilson’s experience in a game manager sort of role — while also relying on a strong defense led by T.J. Watt.

“If [Wilson] makes some of the easy throws that Kenny Pickett routinely missed last year, a middling offense — led by a more accomplished coordinator in Arthur Smith — could turn into one that could win games,” Kaboly continued on July 9. “Wilson’s leadership has been on display since the first day he stepped into the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and that can’t be ignored. Mike Tomlin values that in his quarterback, and it might be Wilson’s best attribute entering his 13th season at age 35.”

Is Justin Fields Auditioning for Steelers’ Long-Term QB Job?

Kaboly also said something very interesting about Fields on July 9.

“To me, Fields is playing (or practicing) for 2025 and the down the road,” he wrote. “Sure, he has to work on his fundamentals, but the talent is undeniable, especially his legs and his arm strength. He can be the Steelers’ future franchise quarterback even if he doesn’t play a down this season.”

What an interesting concept — extending a quarterback who’s potentially never appeared in a regular season game for your franchise. And there are mixed opinions on this.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ray Fittipaldo told 93.7 FM radio’s The Fan Morning Show that he doesn’t see a bridge contract occurring if Fields doesn’t get under center in real pressure situations.

“Honestly guys, you have to see him in games to believe in him,” the media member voiced.

Fittipaldo went on to acknowledge that a pre-free agency extension could be possible if Fields impresses Steelers brass behind the scenes — in training camp, practice and meeting rooms — but he appeared to position himself more on the side of Graziano than Kaboly on the topic of the former first-round talent.