Steelers’ Russell Wilson Gets ‘Honest’ About Calf Restraints in Week 6

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson appears to be trending in the right direction as we approach the Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Having said that, there’s still one major hurdle to climb before returning to action, per Wilson.

“I think the biggest thing, just to be honest with you guys, is being able to run well and do that well and move around well,” Wilson told reporters on October 10 (via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko and The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo).

“I feel like I’ve been able to do that this week,” the veteran QB added. “Got to move around some today, which I felt really confident in. That was great to feel.”

The next step is doing that consistently, and over the course of an entire game.

When head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, October 8, he made it seem as if Wilson was still one week away from being seriously considered over Justin Fields. Although the Steelers HC did leave the door open for that to change later in the week.

Wilson was more confident in his ability to start on Sunday.

“Yeah, I feel confident that I’d be ready to play and play at a high level,” Wilson said Thursday, when asked if he feels he could suit up in Week 6. “I think we’re being really smart too, and trying to understand how [my calf] feels. [It’s] my first week really back out there with the guys, where I’m playing and all that stuff, so I feel really confident about that — the ball is spinning, so that’s a good thing.”

The former Super Bowl champion finished by confirming that there is “no doubt” in his mind that he’ll be ready to go once he steps between the white lines.

Russell Wilson Not Willing to State That He Will Start for Steelers in Week 6

Despite his overall confidence that he could play in Week 6, Wilson’s acknowledgement of his current limitations feels more notable when digesting this October 10 press conference. And that truth came to the surface when he was asked about his expected role on Sunday.

“That’s a big question,” Wilson joked with a chuckle, seemingly admitting that Tomlin has yet to name him the starter behind closed doors.

“I think, for me, I’m preparing my mind to be ready to go,” he continued, with more seriousness. “So, that’s kind of my mentality — [to] help us win, whatever that is. And so, I’m just getting prepared for Friday.”

The Steelers still have a couple of more practices before Sunday’s clash with the Raiders. If Fields is not expected to start in Week 6, Tomlin would likely notify his team of that by tomorrow, at the latest.

There’s also the question of if Wilson will be activated as the backup over third stringer Kyle Allen, or if he’ll continue to serve as the emergency QB3 in Las Vegas.

Steelers Will Face Aidan O’Connell’s Raiders, Rather Than Gardner Minshew’s, in Week 6

Although the Steelers have yet to publicly decide on a starting quarterback in Week 6, their opponent has made a change.

“QB news: The Raiders are making a move, as coach Antonio Pierce has named QB Aidan O’Connell as the starting QB this week,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 9. “Gardner Minshew, the starter thus far, heads to the bench.”

Las Vegas will also be without superstar wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) for another week, and star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (foot) was just placed on the injured reserve as well.

If this wasn’t already a must-win for the Steelers in Week 6, it certainly is now after all this news from the Raiders.