Steelers’ Russell Wilson Speaks Out on ‘Rivalry’ With QB Justin Fields

Quarterback controversies can often lead to a toxic environment with NFL teams. But by all accounts, that’s not happening with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Wilson replaced Fields in the starting lineup during Week 7. He then starred in his Steelers debut, leading the team to a 37-15 victory over the New York Jets.

Afterwards, the veteran quarterback didn’t conclude his on-the-field interview with NBC Sports without praising Fields.

“I also want to give credit to Justin [Fields], man. How he got us into this position,” Wilson told NBC Sports’ Melissa Stark. “What a great player he is.”

Wilson also raved about Fields during his postgame press conference.

“We are in a tremendous situation where we are,” Wilson said. “I think there’s a lot of outside noise that makes it seem like it’s a negative thing and this rivalry internal, but it’s not, man. We just want to win. That’s what we’re focused on.

“I’ve got to give Justin Fields credit, man. Just all the things he was able to do. How great he’s been playing. He inspires me every day, how he works, vice versa. We have a great relationship.

“He’s a tremendous quarterback, he’s a franchise quarterback. He’s a leader, he’s got all the intangibles.”

Steelers’ Russell Wilson Praises Justin Fields After Beating Jets

Not many, insider or outside the Steelers organization, viewed Fields as a placeholder at quarterback until Wilson became healthy. But based on how Wilson’s debut went, that might become reality.

Therefore, at the very least, Wilson should be thankful to Fields for helping the Steelers win four of their first six games. Without that strong start to the season, Wilson wouldn’t be returning with a chance to win the AFC North.

But Wilson doesn’t appear to only be grateful that Fields helped him and the team. Wilson appears to genuinely care about Fields and his success.

“Whatever I can give to him and show him and just be around him, that’s part of my job,” Wilson added in his postgame press conference. “I really believe that.

“Just being the second Black quarterback to ever win the Super Bowl, there’s an obligation to make sure I help him. And not just him, but everybody I encounter, man. I love this game. I’m passionate about it, and when you give, it comes back in return.”

Fields was a tremendous runner for the Steelers in the first six weeks of the season. He rushed for at least 50 yards in three of Pittsburgh’s first six games. Fields also scored for 5 touchdowns on the ground.

But Wilson gave the Steelers a lift in the passing game during his debut. He completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wilson averaged 9.1 yards per attempt and 16.5 yards per completion.

Fields Gracious After Losing Steelers QB1 Role

Wilson’s praise for his fellow Steelers signal caller came days after Fields provided a very mature and classy response following his demotion to the bench before Week 7.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin refused to name a starting quarterback prior to facing the Jets. But multiple media reports indicated Wilson was going to start. So, Fields addressed losing his job.

“I don’t think I’ve played good enough, to be real with you,” Fields said on October 17, via Pittsburgh Tribune Review’s Chris Adamski. “If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of who should be playing, who should not.”

As Tomlin put in on more than one occasion to the media, the Steelers offense was good but not great with Fields. While it’s only been one game, with Wilson, the Steelers offense was more explosive in Week 7.

However, there isn’t anything explosive about the Steelers quarterback room. Wilson and Fields have made that very clear over the past week.