Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Declines Questions on Starting Status of QB Russell Wilson

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t say anything earth shattering about injured quarterback Russell Wilson on September 10. But as Tomlin continued to decline comment on Wilson’s status during his press conference, what he wasn’t saying was becoming noteworthy.

Reporters asked Tomlin two notable hypothetical questions regarding Wilson. First, whether or not Wilson would start against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 if healthy.

“That’s a big if. I’m not into the hypotheticals,” Tomlin told the media. “As I mentioned, right now, he’s not healthy. So my time and attention is focusing on the readiness of Justin [Fields].”

Later in the press conference, Tomlin received a follow-up question about whether he still considers Wilson the team’s starting quarterback whenever it is he returns healthy.

Tomlin avoided that hypothetical as well.

“I am not going to soothe you with hypothetical scenarios. It is my general practice to not. You guys that know me know I do not so why start today because it is a quarterback position or because it is a national story,” Tomlin said. “I am unmoved by some of those narratives, to be quite honest with you. We got an approach to business.

“I always stand in front of you guys when people are somewhat limited, and I say we will push through our work week and let their participation be our guide in terms of whether we include him and the quality of that participation.

“This scenario is no different for me, respectfully.”

Steelers Moving Ahead With Plan to Not Start Russell Wilson in Week 2

Before receiving any questions on Wilson or Fields, Tomlin broke down how he is approaching his quarterbacks ahead of Week 2. Tomlin explained that Wilson could still play, but that the team is working under the assumption Fields will start again.

“I just visited with [Russell Wilson]. He feels better today than he did over the weekend. What that means, I don’t know as we sit here today,” Tomlin said. “I know that we’re going to take the same approach that we take with a lot of people in terms of injury. We’ll first start with his participation and his level of participation, his quality of participation.

“But as I sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback.”