Mike Tomlin Pulls Back Curtain on Steelers’ Week 2 QB Plan

Quarterback Russell Wilson still has a chance to face his former team September 15 when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Denver Broncos in Week 2. But the chance isn’t very high.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on September 13 that the team has officially listed Wilson as “questionable” for the Week 2 matchup against the Broncos. Typically, the “questionable” tag is considered a 50/50 chance of playing, and in most cases, players with that designation do dress.

However, Tomlin clarified that “his availability is questionable,” so “starting is less so.”

Steelers insiders and NFL pundits are taking that to mean Justin Fields is very likely to start versus Denver.

“Sounds like another week of Justin Fields starting against the Broncos,” wrote NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Play

Russell Wilson Questionable; Steelers Still Preparing to Start Justin Fields

The Steelers will likely have to start their backup quarterback for a second straight week. But unlike in the season opener, the team has been preparing all week for Fields to start in Denver.

“We’ve been in that mindset all week,” Tomlin told the media. “We’ve been focused on getting Justin ready to play. We’ll continue in that mindset as we push forward to game time.”

Ahead of Week 1, Wilson was preparing to start but became limited in practice on September 5. Wilson was also limited on September 6 and entered the game as questionable. The Steelers ruled out Wilson a few hours before kickoff, but he dressed as the team’s emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Tomlin didn’t discuss whether that would be the pecking order again if Wilson is ruled inactive. But Tomlin’s comments on September 13 seem to imply Wilson is more likely to serve in an emergency capacity again than he is to start.

Veteran Kyle Allen served as Fields’ backup in Week 1.

Fields completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards in his Steelers debut against the Atlanta Falcons. He also rushed for 57 yards.

If he starts in Week 2, it will be his first start at a high elevation.

Who Will Start at LT for Steelers?

While it seems Wilson is unlikely to start in Week 2, it’s more promising that left tackle Dan Moore will play.

Moore didn’t practice on September 11, but he returned to the field in a limited capacity on September 12.

Rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, who sat out Week 1 with an injury, is also ready to play. Tomlin explained that the team juggled reps at offensive tackle during practice this week because of his return.

“I think the only thing different this week is Troy is more available,” said Tomlin. “Obviously, his availability is not in question and so I’ve been more thoughtful in how to distribute reps and at the end of this thing we’ll determine who plays and how often.”

Broderick Jones worked at both left and right tackle in practice.

Fautanu was not listed on the Steelers’ injury report. If Moore can’t play, then Fautanu could start at right tackle with Jones flipping to the left side. Jones started at right tackle in Week 1.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan told reporters at the NFL combine on February 29 that Jones was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to eventually be the franchise’s left tackle. But through his first 17 months in the league, the Steelers have treated him more like a swing tackle.

Pundits have debated all summer whether flipping Jones back and forth has stunted his development. The Steelers, though, can avoid needing to start Jones at left tackle if Moore is available.

Moore starting along with Fautanu at right tackle is also seemingly not out of the question.