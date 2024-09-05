Steelers WR Calms Fears After Russell Wilson Limited With ‘Calf Tightness’

Social media erupted around the Pittsburgh Steelers community on September 5 after ESPN’s Adam Schefter and several others reported that the team listed quarterback Russell Wilson as a “limited” participant at Thursday’s practice due to “calf tightness.”

Considering Wilson’s training camp and the delicacy of calf injuries in relation to the Achilles tendon, this news sparked immediate concern on X. Having said that, wide receiver Van Jefferson’s reaction to the injury update appeared to calm those fears a bit.

“Van Jefferson had no idea Russell Wilson was limited today,” Steelers insider Mark Kaboly first relayed on X. “Take that for what it is worth.”

Although this is certainly a positive development from Kaboly, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski also shared video of a follow-up quote from Jefferson that was slightly less confident of who his quarterback would be against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I don’t know the specifics of it or what’s going on, but obviously Russ is a great competitor and he wants to be out there,” Jefferson said. “If Justin [Fields] has to step out there, he’s more prepared to do that. But at the end of the day, we’re just going to go out there and play. Whoever gets out there, the job still has to get done. Both quarterbacks are capable of doing that Sunday. We will roll with whoever is out there.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Says Team Elected to ‘Exercise Some Precaution’ With Russell Wilson’s Calf

While addressing the media on September 5, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin noted that the coaching staff elected to “exercise some precaution” after Wilson’s calf tightened up at practice.

He added that, in terms of Wilson’s Week 1 status, the Steelers will “see what tomorrow looks like and kind of go from there.”

Tomlin also expressed that there are no long-term concerns about Wilson’s calf at this time. But did acknowledge that the veteran QB will probably get examined between now and the game in order to “exercise an abundance of precaution.”

Ex-NFL QB Reacts to Russell Wilson’s ‘Calf Tightness’ Ahead of Week 1

There were many reactions to Wilson’s calf news on September 5, including a nervy one from long-time NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.

“I’m telling you a calf for a QB is probably the worst injury you could have,” Daniel weighed in. “You’re not yourself, you can’t dropback normal, & can’t move out of the pocket, which is Russell Wilson’s game.”

Daniel also questioned whether Fields should start in Week 1, stating that he is “worried” about Wilson versus the Falcons.

As fans responded to Daniel, one hit the nail on the head of a worst-case scenario fear, asking: “Didn’t Aaron Rodgers tear his Achilles on the 4th play after dealing with a calf injury all offseason? That’s my concern.”

Another reminded: “Saw it with Joe Burrow in the first part of last season too.”

If Wilson isn’t 100% on Sunday, Daniel might have a point as the risk of both reinjury and immobility are concerning.

Steelers Injury Report Provides Good News & Bad News

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo posted the full Steelers injury report on X.

Obviously, Russell Wilson was the headliner but there was more “bad news” as tight end Darnell Washington did not practice with a knee injury and wide receiver Roman Wilson is “looking unlikely” to play, per DeFabo.

On the bright side, rookie first rounder Troy Fautanu logged his first full participation since his knee injury and running Jaylen Warren (hamstring) returned as a “full go,” along with cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (groin).