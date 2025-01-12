Russell Wilson Speaks Out on Steelers Future After Early Playoff Exit

After losing 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card round, the Pittsburgh Steelers face a plethora of offseason questions. The first and arguably most vital one is what’s the plan at quarterback.

All three quarterbacks on Pittsburgh’s 2024 roster, including starter Russell Wilson, will be unrestricted free agents in March.

Wilson, though, made it clear after the playoff loss on January 11 that he loved playing in Pittsburgh and wants to return to the Steelers in 2025.

“It’s been such a blessing to be here. The guys that we have, the organization, it’s truly first class,” Wilson told reporters. “We love this city, obviously, and what it means, not just to me and Ciara and our family, but also just the National Football League. It’s a special place.

“It’s been truly a blessing in my life. It’s been one of the best years for me personally to be a Pittsburgh Steelers. Obviously, I hope that I’m here and everything else. I trust God in whatever that is. It’s a special, special place, and I know God brought me here for a reason. He brought me so much joy being here.”

Will the Steelers Bring Back Russell Wilson?

The 36-year-old quarterback and the Steelers appeared to be a perfect match around Thanksgiving. Wilson ignited the offense’s deep passing attack when he replaced Justin Fields behind center. The big plays coupled with Wilson’s leadership and lack of turnovers had the Steelers sprinting toward the AFC North crown.

Wilson posted a 6-1 record in his first seven games with the Steelers.

But the team lost its last five contests, including the playoff matchup versus the Ravens. In all five games, the Steelers failed to score more than 17 points.

It was the first time since 1969 that the Steelers went five consecutive games without more than 17 points.

Dropping to 6-6, Wilson’s future in Pittsburgh is now very much in doubt.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued prior to the Steelers-Ravens playoff matchup that Wilson’s career, not just in Pittsburgh, but in the NFL could be finished if he didn’t play well on January 11. Even before the playoff loss, pundits were connecting the Steelers to veteran signal callers Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.

Against the Ravens on January 11, Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. But much of his production came in the second half after Baltimore already led 21-0.

Over the final four regular season games, Wilson posted a 61.8% completion percentage with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had two lost fumbles and took 14 sacks.