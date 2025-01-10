Proposed Trade Sees Steelers Replace Russell Wilson With $180 Million QB

Quarterback Russell Wilson could possibly play his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 11. Wilson ended the 2024 regular season on a 4-game losing streak, and he will be a free agent this offseason.

NFL insider Mike Florio suggested this week that if Wilson doesn’t play well against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card round, then he could be done playing in the NFL entirely.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton argued that if the Steelers choose to move on from Wilson, they could pursue Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Moton proposed the Steelers send a 2025 fourth-round pick and veteran edge rusher Preston Smith to Atlanta for Cousins.

“The Steelers can weigh several quarterback options if they allow Wilson and Fields to test free agency,” wrote Moton.

“With a veteran-laden roster, Pittsburgh may favor a highly experienced signal-caller. Cousins would certainly fit that criterion with 159 career starts. If the 36-year-old avoids turnovers, he can help the Steelers win games, complementing a stout defense.”

The Steelers trading for Cousins was one of five proposals Moton made involving the Falcons quarterback. Moton also put together hypothetical trade packages for Cousins from the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and New York Jets.

Could the Steelers Acquire Falcons QB Kirk Cousins?

The Steelers were the only playoff team among Moton’s five proposed suitors for Cousins. If there’s a significant market for the Falcons quarterback, that could matter because as a playoff team, the Steelers don’t have as high of a draft pick.

Pittsburgh currently holds the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round this offseason. But that could change based on the playoffs.

Of course, for the Steelers to be interested in Cousins, they will likely have to lose to the Ravens in the AFC wild card round.

If that happens, the Steelers will end the 2024-25 season on a five-game losing streak. It will be Pittsburgh’s longest skid since 2009.

A playoff loss would also drop Wilson’s overall record (including the postseason) with the Steelers to 6-6.

Even in victories, Wilson hasn’t been a terribly efficient quarterback this season. If he loses a second time to Baltimore, it would make sense for the Steelers to seek a quarterback upgrade again this offseason.

A fourth-round pick is a high price to pay for a signal caller that was benched. But the Steelers will likely be willing to part with Smith. The team acquired the veteran edge rusher at the NFL trade deadline in November.

Smith had 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 2 quarterback hits in eight games with Pittsburgh after the trade.

He will have a $13.4 million cap hit in 2025, but Smith has no dead money left on his contract. That makes Smith a likely cut candidate this offseason. But it would make sense for the Steelers to shop him on the trade market first.

The Falcons could be interested in Smith to improve their pass rush. Atlanta only had 31 sacks in 2024, which was the second-fewest in the league.

Why Cousins is Not an Upgrade Over Russell Wilson

A Cousins-Smith swap makes sense on paper. But the Steelers acquiring Cousins doesn’t make any sense in the greater context of their organization.

That’s simply because Cousins does not offer the Steelers an upgrade over Wilson.

The Falcons benched Cousins because he experienced one of the worst five-game stretches for any quarterback this season. From Weeks 10-15, he had 1 touchdown versus 9 interceptions and 11 sacks.

Wilson struggled at the end of the regular season but not like Cousins struggled.

Even if Cousins eliminates his turnovers, which it’s not clear he can do, he doesn’t have the same upside he did before his Achilles injury in 2023. And the last thing the Steelers want is a turnover-prone quarterback.

One of the top reasons the Steelers won 10 games in both 2023 and 2024 was because of limited giveaways. Pittsburgh was fourth or better in turnover margin each of the past two regular seasons.

Wilson’s future with the Steelers and NFL is very much in doubt entering the 2025 playoffs. But Cousins is not the answer for Mike Tomlin if Wilson doesn’t return to Pittsburgh.