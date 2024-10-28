Steelers Sign Summer Standout to 53-Man Roster Ahead of MNF vs. Giants: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing running back/special teamer Jonathan Ward to the active roster ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants according to KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Although it’s currently unclear who the Steelers will waive to make room for Ward, this is a fairly obvious case of the core special teamer running out of practice squad elevations and doing enough to prove that he deserves to suit up for Pittsburgh week in and week out.

After inking a one-year contract in May, Ward turned heads throughout training camp before suffering a leg injury that slowed his progress. Despite that, some thought he was the third best RB on the 90-man roster behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Perhaps, if Ward sticks with the 53-man roster the rest of the way, he’ll get an opportunity to showcase his ability as a runner at some point this season. Until then, he’s found a steady role on special teams and that’s where he will likely factor in on October 28.

Could Steelers’ Jonathan Ward Promotion Signal Aaron Shampklin Cut?

The easiest roster swap for Ward would be fellow running back Aaron Shampklin. The 25-year-old RB was a healthy scratch in Week 7, and he’s only appeared in 28 offensive snaps since his recent promotion.

Aside from getting a look as a returner on kickoffs, Shampklin hasn’t really shown much of a special teams prowess either — which doesn’t work in his favor as a depth running back.

Per Pro Football Focus, Shampklin earned 11 returner snaps on special teams from Week 4 through Week 5, but that number fell to just two snaps in Week 6 and the aforementioned healthy scratch last weekend. He seems to have fallen out of favor with head coach Mike Tomlin and/or special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

Ward on the other hand is coming off of a season-high 15 special teams snaps against the New York Jets — spread across four ST units. He’s been on the field for 40 special teams snaps over the past three weeks, as well as nine offensive snaps.

Steelers Confirm Aaron Shampklin Cut, Elevate WR Brandon Johnson With Roman Wilson Sidelined

Not long after Wilson’s report, the Steelers did indeed confirm that Shampklin would be released from the 53-man roster in order to make room for Ward. He’s a candidate to return on the practice squad so long as no other NFL franchises show interest.

Along with Ward’s signing, Pittsburgh also elevated practice squad wide receiver Brandon Johnson and placed rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson on the injured reserve with a hamstring issue. This will be Johnson’s third official gameday elevation, meaning the Steelers will have to sign him to the active roster if they want to call upon him after Week 8.

In his prior two outings, Johnson was utilized exclusively on offense and did not appear on special teams. That should be the case again versus the Giants with Wilson sidelined.

He caught his only target of the year against the Dallas Cowboys — a nine-yard reception from Justin Fields.

On his career, Johnson has played in 22 games including 2024, starting three of them. Over that span, he has accumulated 26 receptions for 335 yards and 5 touchdowns, and most of that production has come as a member of the Denver Broncos.

In 13 games with the Broncos in 2023, Johnson snagged 19 receptions for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns. Considering the Steelers’ injuries at wide receiver, there is a clear window of opportunity for Johnson to make an impact in Week 8 and beyond.