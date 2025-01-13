Steelers’ T.J. Watt Offers Brutally Honest Assessment of Recent Shortcomings

Pittsburgh Steelers superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt was practically shut out by the Baltimore Ravens during the Wild Card defeat — logging zero tackles, sacks or QB hits according to ESPN.

Pro Football Focus did credit Watt with four quarterback pressures (all “hurries”), but they also charged him with two missed tackles and overall, it was a very forgettable day at the office for the former Defensive Player of the Year and four-time first-team All-Pro.

On January 13, Watt addressed his recent shortcomings versus certain offensive schemes — including those of the top teams that the Steelers tend to match up with in the playoffs — and his response didn’t offer up many excuses.

“I just need to find ways to make more plays,” Watt began. “Obviously, teams are playing certain ways — [utilizing] chips and helps and stuff like that and getting the ball out quick.”

Watt then added that he “needs to be more open to moving around more,” which is something he has not historically done very often. Similar to other aspects of the Steelers’ gameplay, this has made it much easier for the top coaches to plan and account for Watt.

“Definitely feel like, schematically, it’s been a tough year for how offenses have schemed things to try to get me out of the game,” Watt went on. “It’s gonna be a big breakdown for me to try to find ways to make plays. I’m not making excuses for myself at all. I wanna make plays. I need to find ways to continue to win off of chips and slides and things of that nature.”

Watt concluded that he’s going to “work tirelessly this offseason to get that sorted out,” even if it means switching up his pass-rushing tactics entirely.

Steelers Must Follow T.J. Watt’s Willingness to Change in 2025

There haven’t been many positive sound bites since the Saturday night loss to the Ravens, but Watt’s Monday admission is a step in the right direction.

Under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have often been criticized for resisting change. That could be something small, like Watt rushing from one side only, or it could also be a much larger lack of philosophical change and approach.

That’s why Watt’s willingness to change should be seen as a positive, and the Steelers must follow their star defender down this road, otherwise we could be sitting here in this exact same spot in 2026.

“I prefer the left,” Watt stated honestly on January 13. “But at this point in my career, I want to be an impact player. I don’t want to be schemed out of games, I want to be able to deliver the football and good field position or take the football away.”

Watt finished by showing accountability, adding that “it wasn’t a good enough year for myself when it comes to that.”

T.J. Watt Confirms That He Has No Interest in Leaving Steelers

As for Watt’s future with the franchise, he made it very clear that he has no interest in playing anywhere else in 2025 or beyond.

“I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, you guys know that,” Watt told reporters, regarding an eventual extension.

“I don’t want to leave this place, especially in this [type of scenario],” he continued, “I want to be a part of the solution.

“I’ve put so much into it here, I’ve seen so many guys [put their all into winning here]. I want to be a part of the solution. I don’t want to leave this place — I love the people here and that goes beyond just the coaches. It’s the fanbase, it’s the people, the community and we owe it to them to get it right.”

Watt has one year remaining on his current contract and carries a $30.419 million cap hit in 2025. That number could presumably be lowered via an extension.

He finished with 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss this season despite appearing in all 17 games. On average, that performance yielded the third worst sacks per game total of his career.