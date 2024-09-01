Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring $30 Million Stanley Cup-Winning Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to make an addition to the forward group in the offseason. The Maple Leafs focused on defense and goaltending after another first-round playoff exit.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils.

Maple Leafs get:

Devils get:

The proposed deal is an interesting one, as both the Maple Leafs and Devils would get off contracts that don’t look good. It also is a fair deal for what both teams need.

Toronto would acquire Palat who is entering the third year of a five-year $30 million deal. The left-winger would become the Maple Leafs’ second-line left-winger and add some scoring to the lineup, as well as playoff experience.

Palat was a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. However, since signing with the Devils, he has struggled to produce as much offense as last season, he skated in 71 games recording 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points.

New Jersey, meanwhile, would get two bottom-six forwards to round out their depth in Jarnkrok and Kapf. Jarnkrok could add some scoring to the bottom of the lineup and help replace Palat as last season, he skated in 52 games recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points. Jarnkrok has two years left on his four-year $8.4 million deal.

Kampf, meanwhile, can be the Devils’ fourth-line center and help out with the team’s penalty kill. He is entering the second year of a four-year $9.6 million and last season, he skated in 78 games recording 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points.

Devils Active in Free Agency

New Jersey missed the playoffs in the 2023-24 NHL season and in the offseason, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerlad was active in improving his roster.

New Jersey went out and traded for star goalie Jakob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. The team also signed defensemen Brett Pesce and Brendan Dillon, while adding forwards Tomas Tatar, Paul Cotter, and Stefan Noesen.

“We had a punch list we wanted to go through at the end of the year,” Fitzgerald said to the media on July 3. “I was adamant about the type of changes I wanted to make and I feel like we did that…

“I think now that we have created a more mature team, I think the older voices will help guide the younger guys to the way to play,” Fitzgerald added. “Last year, in hindsight, will be the silver lining. Our young players are hungry and they realize they’re getting older. Now is the time.”

The Devils have made the playoffs just one time in the last six seasons.

Maple Leafs Linked to Left-Wingers

Although the Maple Leafs have yet to make an addition to the forward group, Toronto is linked to left-wingers ahead of training camp.

Nick Robertson is still an RFA and has requested a trade. With that, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed Toronto is rumored to be poking around left-wingers.

“I think there are things percolating out there, including Toronto considering left-wing options,” Friedman reported.

The Maple Leafs have been linked to free agent left-winger Max Pacioretty who has over 900 NHL games under his belt.

The Maple Leafs have been linked to free agent left-winger Max Pacioretty who has over 900 NHL games under his belt.

Toronto has just over $1.2 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia.