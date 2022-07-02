UFC Powerhouse Michael Chandler Eyeing 170-Pound Clash With Star

Former Bellator MMA lightweight king Michael Chandler wants to fight UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal “down the line.”

Chandler is fresh off his electric head kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May. Chandler’s 2-2 since crossing over to the UFC in 2020 and he’s supplied non-stop excitement for fight fans in each bout.

“Iron” has called out several names since besting “El Cucuy,” including Conor McGregor and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. And now, Masvidal’s name is on that list.

On June 30, a fan tweeted to Chandler asking if he’d be interested in fighting “Gamebred.”

“I’d love this fight down the line… what’s say you @GamebredFighter,” Chandler answered.

Chandler’s answer elicited a response from top-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns who has been actively campaigning to fight Masvidal next. “Don’t play with my food,” Burns tweeted to Iron.

Then, Masvidal answered both combatants. “Don’t get it twisted,” Gamebred tweeted. “I’m no man’s food. I’ve got more money than you both and I’m hungrier than both of y’all. I’ll see someone end of this year. God bless”

Chandler Called for a Fight With McGregor at Welterweight

If Chandler vs. Masvidal ever goes down, it’ll take place at 170 pounds. Gamebred has been clear that he doesn’t want to drop back down to lightweight again.

And Iron showed his willingness to compete at welterweight during his post-fight call-out of Conor McGregor at UFC 274. “You (McGregor) and me at 170,” Chandler boomed into Joe Rogan’s microphone minutes after his destruction of Ferguson.

Jorge Masvidal Wants to Fight McGregor Next Also

Although he has shared an interest in crossing paths with Burns, Masvidal has been very vocal about his desire to fight McGregor next. When speaking with “The MMA Hour’s” Ariel Helwani in June, he called the potential pairing with “Notorious” the “biggest fight in UFC history.”

However, he told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin in a recent interview that he doesn’t think McGregor wants to square up.

“Conor doesn’t want the fight,” Masvidal said via the outlet. “If he did he’d post something, he’d say something. He’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from. He’ll say something like that but he won’t say anything about a fight or a fight date. So the Conor thing, he just wants it ‘I hope it goes away’ because he really doesn’t want to fight. He doesn’t mention [me] or say anything.

“I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine. That’s OK, every man has a free will. You do whatever you want. But don’t say you’re a fighter and don’t take cheap shots at me, especially the things that he’s been saying, talking about my legal problems and this and that,” Gamebred continued.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor responded to Masvidal’s comment. “Insult your mom? What a loser you are mate. Me and your mom get along.”

Not to be outdone, Masvidal tweeted back: “Yeah my mom loves you man. She knows you are about to be the biggest paycheck for me and a relatively easy fight.”