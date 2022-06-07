Tony Ferguson Continues to Pursue Fight With UFC History-Maker

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson continues to keep Conor McGregor in his crosshairs.

McGregor, the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, is on the comeback trail after breaking his leg in July 2020 at UFC 264. “Notorious” told Sky Sports in a recent interview that his “body is doing good” and that he’ll be back to fighting “in no time.”

McGregor still hasn’t started full mixed martial arts training, so he likely won’t return to the Octagon until late 2022, at the earliest. And when the Irishman is ready to compete, the UFC could decide to throw him in the cage with “El Cucuy.”

The two have been on each other’s radars for years, and although Ferguson is 0-4 in his last four contests, he’s still ranked No. 9 in the UFC’s official lightweight rankings. McGregor sits at No. 8. Ferguson is also a big name in the sport who is aging, which is likely attractive to McGregor.

Showing that he still wants McGregor, Ferguson recently posted an old video compilation of memes that features himself and Notorious. “’Mcnugget Monday’s Commence’ We’re not letting you off that easy kid- Champ -CSO-,” Ferguson tweeted on June 6.

Watch the video below via the Twitter embed:

Henry Cejudo Recently Pitched the Idea of McGregor Fighting Ferguson, Called It ‘Winnable’

During a recent episode of “The Triple C & Schmo Show,” McGregor’s fellow former two-division champion Henry Cejudo pitched the idea of a match with Ferguson.

Cejudo said McGregor would “get hurt” in “high-level competitions,” and he believes El Cucuy is a “winnable” fight for Notorious.

“I like the Tony Ferguson fight for him. I think that fight is winnable for Conor,” Cejudo said via MMA Junkie. “He cannot be taking these high-level competitions. He’s gonna get hurt. He’s gonna continue to keep getting hurt. I think, he goes up with Tony and then maybe – of course he’s a cash cow – give him whoever he wants at 55 or 70, but I think he needs to get his feet wet. At least f****** win, man. Win a damn fight.”

Ferguson Is Also Open to Fighting Dustin Poirier

El Cucuy also wouldn’t shy away from a striking war with No. 2-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier.

“I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier,” Ferguson recently said to MMA Junkie. “Obviously he likes to go stand-up. A stand-up battle wouldn’t be bad.”

Poirier hasn’t fought since his title tilt against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in December. Although he had a solid first round, “Do Bronx” took the fight over in the second frame and finished “The Diamond” with a rear-naked choke in the third.

Poirier is itching to get back to action and he recently told Ariel Helwani that he is willing to accept a fight with his bitter rival Colby Covington at 170 pounds.

On Ferguson’s end, he lost his fourth consecutive fight in a row when he was knocked out by Michael Chandler with a vicious head kick at UFC 274 last month. Ferguson was issued a two-month medical suspension for the KO.

Judging by Ferguson’s recent interviews, however, the 38-year-old combatant is more motivated than ever to climb back to the top of the mountain.