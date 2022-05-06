Jorge Masvidal Promises Bloody Battle With Notable UFC Name

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal wants to put on a “hell of a show” for fans by battling Gilbert Burns inside the Octagon.

“Gamebred” last competed in March when he dropped a unanimous decision to his rival Colby Covington at UFC 272. “Chaos” dominated most of the contest with his wrestling, and Masvidal said during a recent episode of “IMPAULSIVE” that he’s going to work with Penn State wrestlers to improve his game.

And for his next opponent, it looks like Masvidal is game to fight Burns. “Durinho” challenged him on May 4th to a bout, and Gamebred replied: “Sounds good to me. Let’s see.”

Sounds good to me. Let’s see https://t.co/i0uvAUtjsm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 4, 2022

During the podcast with Logan Paul, Masvidal said he would take the necessary amount of time to work on his wrestling, and he wouldn’t stop until there was a “breakthrough.” Well, Burns, who is a multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, is willing to give Masvidal more time on the practice mat.

In a follow-up tweet, Burns wrote that he needed time to get his “s*** done,” so he’ll meet Masvidal in the cage later this year.

“I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year,’ Burns tweeted.

Masvidal appears on board with the plan, replying: “Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great.”

Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great https://t.co/lxdu4YE3yi — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 6, 2022

From a rankings standpoint, the match works well. Both combatants are coming off a loss and Burns currently sits as the No. 4-welterweight contender whereas Gamebred is No. 8.

Masvidal Told Paul He Wants to Wrestle Ben Askren

After Gamebred’s wrestling improves, he’d love an opportunity to take on his former UFC opponent Ben Askren. But not in MMA, in wrestling.

Masvidal said on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast that facing off against Askren, a former two-time NCAA Division I national champion, on the mat is something that interests him.

“I would actually love to wrestle f***ing with Ben in a competition, you know,” Masvidal said via Sportskeeda.com. “Like straight wrestling, I would do… I would grapple him for some monetary batteries… I would slam him on his neck too. He’s a better wrestler than me undisputedly but I am ten times the athlete that guy will ever be. Like speed power all that s***… With the fast switch muscles, with the reflexes, he’s not that guy now.

“When it comes to scrambling, positioning and endurance, he’s f***ing phenomenal. As much as I can’t stand his a**, he didn’t win those two national championships for nothing. He can scramble and has in some departments has unlimited endurance.”

Masvidal and “Funky” fought at UFC 239 in July 2019, and Gamebred knocked out Askren with a flying knee. The five-second KO is the fastest in UFC history.

Masvidal is 0-3 in His Last 3 Fights

Gamebred has only won one fight since the flying knee KO. In his next match, he earned the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf*****” title when he beat Nate Diaz via doctor’s stoppage.

Masvidal fought for the welterweight title two times in a row following UFC 244. However, champion Kamaru Usman bested Gamebred both times, winning via unanimous decision at UFC 251 and second-round KO at UFC 261.

His defeat to Covington at UFC 272 was Masvidal’s third in a row. The UFC veteran has a professional MMA record of 35-16, boasting 16 wins by KO/TKO.