‘Bad Motherf*****’ UFC Star Urges Jorge Masvidal to Relinquish BMF Belt

Exciting UFC welterweight star Kevin Holland wants Jorge Masvidal to drop the “BMF” belt so he can fight for it.

Holland, a self-proclaimed “bad motherf*****,” is actively searching for a big-name opponent, and on the top of that list is Nate Diaz. However, he told The Schmo in a recent interview that Diaz is “too busy” for him.

“Trailblazer” has also expressed interest in fighting Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Sean Brady and Masvidal. However, he doesn’t see a fight with the latter happening anytime soon.

During the interview, Holland urged “Gamebred” to relinquish the ceremonial title he won at UFC 244 in 2019 so that he and another combatant can have it on the line.

I would love Nate,” Holland said via MMA News. “But it seems like he might be getting busy. So, I mean, I don’t know. They said Nate was too busy for me. ‘Wonderboy’ called my name, I called it back, but I haven’t heard anything.

“Brady said something about me after I got the dub, I said something about him, I haven’t heard anything – I would like ‘Gamebred’ but he’s probably just too rich for a guy like me. I think he should relinquish the BMF belt and let me and another guy fight for it because, you know, I’m a bad mother f*****.”

Holland finished by saying that he’ll take on whoever the UFC puts in front of him.

“I don’t know man, whoever they got for me, whatever the UFC wants me to do, I’ll do,” Holland said.

Holland Is 2-0 Since Moving to Welterweight, Wonderboy Wants to Fight Him

Trailblazer has rapidly become one of the most exciting fighters on the roster and since moving down from middleweight earlier this year, he’s 2-0 at 170 pounds. Most recently, he took out Tim Means with a D’Arce choke at UFC Austin a few weekends back. And in March, he finished Alex Oliveira via TKO at UFC 272.

The 23-7 (and one no-contest) professional mixed martial artist is unranked at welterweight, however he’s caught the attention of Wonderboy, a division staple.

“Anybody ranked above, below me, I really don’t care,” Thompson said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie (h/t MMA News). “It doesn’t matter, to be honest with you. You’ve got a lotta guys who are coming up… Kevin Holland, who just won his fight.

“I know he’s calling out Sean Brady, but he’s definitely a guy that I’m keeping a close eye on as well because he’s moving up the rankings quick. He was great at 185, made the cut to 170 fairly easy.”

Wonderboy sits at No. 7 as per the official UFC rankings, however he’s 0-2 in his last two performances. The karate fighter wants to get back to action against another striker, regardless of ranking, and Holland fits the bill.

Holland Called Out Brady After Submitting Means

After defeating Means on June 18, Holland called out Brady during his post-fight interview inside the Octagon.

Brady, 15-0, is one of the hottest rising stars at welterweight. And in his last fight in November, he defeated “The Ultimate Fighter” winner Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision.

The win was the biggest of Brady’s career and he’s currently ranked No. 9 at welterweight.