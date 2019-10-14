How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All Pt. 1 Online

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight at 9/8c on TLC. The synopsis for Part 1 reads, “In Part 1 of the Couples Tell All, we take a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments of the season and get surprising updates on where things stand now.”

If you are hoping to catch the show but do not have a cable subscription or TLC added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the special online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TLC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Promos For Tonight Promise Plenty of Drama, a Surprise Guest & a Shocking Reveal (Warning: Spoilers Ahead!)

The truth comes out! Don't miss the #90DayFiance: The Other Way tell-all Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/9Ppv3ryE21 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 13, 2019

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode of the show promises plenty of drama, a few big reveals and a surprise guest in store for viewers. Last week’s episode promo for tonight saw Corey asking a mystery man (who we believe is actually Evelin and Corey’s friend Raul), if he wants to be with Evelin. The man responds “of course. Evelin is the most beautiful girl,” which garners a reaction from the rest of the group as Corey gets up and walks away.

The promo above also sees the rest of 90 Day cast arriving for the first half of the Tell All special. Jenny tells the cameras that she will be “devastated” if Sumit doesn’t call to take part in the Tell All, and we can expect some drama from Ronald tonight, who tells the cameras that he “lost his s–t for a moment.”

Here we go! 🎉 Join @shaunrobinson for the #90DayFiance: The Other Way tell-all Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/bexoZ9MAxP — TLC Network (@TLC) October 10, 2019

There is also plenty of arguing, including some back-and-forth between the reality stars who are questioning their fellow cast members’ relationships (as well as their own), and a few heated confrontations about the choices they made throughout the season.

Probably the biggest bombshell of the night, the host asks Aladin if he told Laura he wanted a divorce, so there will be plenty to unpack during the first half of the Couples Tell All special tonight. Be sure to tune in at 9/8c to catch Part 1, and don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

