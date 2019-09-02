Ronald’s Gambling Addiction on 90 Day Fiancé Update

Ronald Smith, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and husband to fellow 90 Day star Tiffany Franco, has been battling a gambling addiction for the last few years and has gone to rehab on several occasions to help him overcome his addiction.

Ronald isn’t shy about his gambling problem and has opened up to fans about his issues in the past, as well as given advice to others who are struggling with the same addiction. On tonight’s episode of the show, Ronald’s gambling addiction causes some fallout with his family, so fans might be wondering how the reality star is today, and if he’s overcome his addiction and stopped gambling.

Here’s what we know about Ronald’s gambling addiction and recovery:

He Didn’t Tell Tiffany About His Addiction When They First Started Dating

Ronald neglected to tell Tiffany about his issues with gambling before she agreed to marry him, and although Tiffany still opted to move halfway across the world to be with Ronald, she worried that her fiancé was keeping secrets from her.

“I definitely should’ve asked Ronald more questions about his record when I did see it, but there was so much already going on with the gambling addiction and everything else,” Tiffany said on the show. “But now at this point, I want to make sure that there’s nothing he’s hiding because my future and Daniel’s future is on the line. There’s definitely some more information that I need to get.”

Although she was shocked and taken off guard when he admitted his addiction to her, she has continued to support his recovery and the two are still together today, and recently welcomed their first child to the world – a daughter named Carley Rose.

His Gambling Has Taken a Toll on His Family & Wife

Tiffany recently uploaded a picture to her Instagram account with a cryptic message of how “blissful” and naive she used to be when she didn’t know about Ronald’s gambling addiction.

“When I was first dating Ronald before I knew about the gambling I was so blissfully happy… no stress just fucking happy. How things and people change,” she captioned the photo. It’s unclear if she is having issues with Ronald relapsing again (right now), but the recent episodes of the show have highlighted some of his problems with his addiction and rehab, so she might just be posting the picture in response to the episodes and how she felt while filming.

Tiffany’s sister Laura also grilled Ronald on his gambling addiction when she first met him, and although Ronald assured her he was taking his recovery very seriously, she said she worried he would relapse, and needed to see that his actions speak louder than his words.

Ronald’s response was sweet and appeared genuine and brought his sister to tears. He said, “All the stupid decisions, I regret every second that I put this woman through. She doesn’t deserve it. I’ve learned to appreciate what I have. You know, words can’t describe what I feel for her, and I knew I loved Daniel just from speaking over the phone but now that I actually met him, he’s the best boy in the world. And that’s why I’m so happy I’m making her my wife. And looking at him, and seeing Tiffany everyday will keep me dry. Will keep me motivated. I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

He Has Reached Out to Fans to Give Advice on How to Battle Gambling Addiction

Ronald opened up about his gambling addiction in early June during a Q&A session on Instagram, and even reached out to a fan who was battling the same addiction and who recently lost his home because of gambling. Ronald has been in and out of rehab for his addiction, and admits that he still struggles with wanting to go to the casino any time he has extra cash, according to TV Shows Ace.

When asked how he copes with his gambling addiction, Ronald said, “It’s hard,” adding, “I have things in place to fight temptation mentally” which includes three support steps. He goes over his support steps in his head before he thinks about taking “that drive towards a casino.” He says that God has helped him get through his moments of weakness and momentary relapse.

He continued: “I know your situation is hard but at the end of the day if you keep your head up and try to turn a negative into a positive you will succeed.” He also suggested getting an “accountability partner” to fall back on when in need of extra support, and told the fan that “anything is possible and can turn around. It all starts with you having the will to say that was enough.”

As mentioned above, it’s unclear at this time if Ronald has relapsed again in the last few weeks (since the show was filmed several months ago), but Tiffany’s Instagram post doesn’t sound encouraging. Fans will just have to wait and see how everything plays out by tuning in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Tiffany and Ronald’s love story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

