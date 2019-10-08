Are Corey & Evelin Married Today? Did They Stay Together?

Corey and Evelin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have had an incredibly rocky relationship throughout the entire season of the show. Although they’ve had had their issues in the past, Corey is actually planning on proposing to Evelin on tonight’s episode, so fans might be wondering where the couple is today, if they’re still together and if Evelin accepted Corey’s proposal.

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

According to Starcasm, the reality couple is reportedly still together today but not married, so it looks like Corey might be in for some heartbreak on tonight’s episode of the show. Here’s what you need to know:

YouTuber Keith Brooks Visited Evelin in Ecuador & Revealed That The Two Are Still Together Today, But Not Married

Although rumors have been swirling that the reality couple recently split, Starcasm reports that Youtuber Keith Brooks recently went to Engabao, Ecuador to visit Evelin in person; Brookes uploaded a video about his findings during the trip (which you can watch below).

“First of all, Evelin and Corey are still together,” Keith reveals in the video. “They’re not married, so all that speculation that they were married years ago is not true. They are not married.” Brooks also claims that, despite issues of infidelity involving Evelin in the past, the reality star is “very faithful” to Corey and the two are planning on building a beach house in Engabao sometime in the near future.

The YouTube star also says that Corey isn’t in Ecuador right now, but he plans to return sometime soon (although he doesn’t know when). He also revealed that Corey and Evelin do not plan on returning for another season of the show at this point, which shouldn’t come as any surprise to fans, as both reality stars have voiced their unhappiness with the show and the negativity its brought to their relationship in recent months.

Keith also mentioned that viewers should have no reason to believe Evelin is using Corey for his money, because she makes her own. “Corey does not send Evelin money every month…She’s not a gold-digger. She works on her own in the bar.”

Corey & Evelin Have Kept The Status of Their Relationship Under Wraps Due to Contractual Obligations With TLC

Although Brooks claims the two are still together, both couples have been relatively quiet about the status of their relationship since the show first aired. Corey frequently posts pictures of Evelin on social media and openly talks about the love he has for his Ecuadoran girlfriend, but neither reality star has opened up publicly about whether or not they are still together, engaged, married or split up. Contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from sharing much in terms of their relationship, so their official status remains to be seen at this point in the season.

Amid the numerous reports of Evelin and Corey’s alleged split, they have continued to honor their non-disclosure agreements by not revealing any specifics. However, they have both continued to state that the “truth” will come out during the Tell All Special, which airs next Monday, October 14 at 8/7c.

The second half of the Tell All episode will air the following week on Monday, October 21, so fans will just to keep tuning in to see what happens between the two. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

