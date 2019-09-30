Do Jenny & Sumit Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé?

Jenny and Sumit, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are uncertain about their future together after Jenny found out that Sumit was already married to another woman. Promos for tonight’s episode sees Jenny and Sumit finally reuniting after Sumit’s family dragged him out of their apartment and forced him to leave Jenny behind during an earlier episode of the show.

Now that Sumit is facing serious consequences and potential jail time for essentially cheating on his wife with Jenny, she must decide if she will stay in India and tough it out with Sumit, or if she should head back to America and call it quits.

With Jenny and Sumit’s relationship on the rocks, fans might be wondering if the couple was able to work through their issues and stay together or if Jenny decided to break up with Sumit in the midst of all of the drama. Here’s what we know about Jenny and Sumit’s relationship today:

Jenny Confronts Sumit About His Wife on Tonight’s Episode of the Show

In the promo above, Jenny tells the cameras that she can’t remain in India while Sumit tries to work everything out with his wife and family, and is thinking of packing up and heading back to the U.S. “I can’t stay in India anymore,” she tells the cameras during a confessional. “It’s been almost a week since I’ve seen Sumit, and I need him to explain to me what happened.”

Although Jenny will (hopefully) finally get some answers from Sumit during tonight’s episode, the reality star is already making plans to head back to America to live on her daughter’s couch. Jenny sold everything she owned to move to India and be with Sumit, so she doesn’t have anything to come back to if she does fly back home.

Sumit has already lied to Jenny on several occasions throughout their relationship (the man literally catfished her for several years before finally revealing his true identity), but she has continued to forgive him because she loves him. So did she forgive him for lying to her again, or did she kick him to the curb and head back to America?

If They Did Break Up, They Appear to be Back Together Today

Despite the shocking reveal that Sumit already had a wife, and the uncertainty of their relationship (and Sumit’s fate with the law) on the show currently, it appears the two are still together today, based on Jenny’s Instagram account. Although Sumit lied to Jenny on several occasions, including the years that he catfished his fiance and told her he was an English male model named Michael Jones, Jenny seems to have forgiven her Indian beau for all of his many transgressions.

Since the show was filmed sometime earlier this year, and the two have continued to post pictures together on social media, we have a feeling that, if the two did break up after all of the issues with Sumit’s wife, that they might have worked through their issues and eventually reconciled. Both reality stars frequently post on Instagram about how much they love each other, so we think it’s safe to say that the two are still together today.

“I feel complete when [I’m] with u my love,” Sumit wrote on his most recent post of Jenny, dated September 2, 2019. His caption was followed by dozens of hashtags, including #youaretheone, #mylove, #mylife, and #loveofmylife, among many others. Jenny’s most recent picture of Sumit was from August 26, and she recently tagged him in another post about how much she loves Indian food on September 2, so unless the two split sometime in the last month, they appear to still be together today.

However, fans won’t know for sure until the season wraps up, so keep tuning in Monday nights at 9/8c to see how it all plays out for the two. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage.

