90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Episode 20 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC. Tonight’s episode will feature several tearful goodbyes, an uncomfortable and awkward wedding ceremony, an uncertain proposal, and plenty of drama sprinkled in throughout the night.

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to episode 20 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

The TLC description for tonight’s episode, titled “Never Let Me Go,” reads, “A distraught Jenny no longer feels at home in India. Deavan struggles during her traditional Korean wedding ceremony. Evelin must decide if she wants to marry Corey. Tiffany worries about Ronald’s recovery when she and Daniel leave South Africa.”

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode:

Deavan is Uncomfortable & Unhappy With Her Korean Wedding & Corey Proposes to an Uncertain Evelin

Will Evelin say yes? 💍 Find out on a new #90DayFiance: The Other Way Monday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/tzlGCEdw6h — TLC Network (@TLC) October 4, 2019

Last week’s promo for tonight’s episode features a clip of Deavan dressed in traditional Korean wedding attire while trying to crawl onto Jihoon’s back. She asks Jihoon not to drop her while he attempts to hoist her up, and another clip shows her complaining about how badly her arms hurt while she stands next to Jihoon with her arms held out in front of her.

It’s clear that Deavan is incredibly uncomfortable and put off by the affair, and she tells the cameras that “it doesn’t feel like I’m the bride to be. I’m hot, I’m sweaty, and I look like a complete fool.”

The clip above also shows Corey preparing a lavish and memorable proposal for Evelin, his girlfriend of more than five years. Complete with a hot air balloon ride, Corey appears to be discouraged by Evelin’s attitude, and says during a confessional that he “though she’d be excited [by the proposal], but she seems terrified.”

When Corey gets down on one knee and pops the question, Evelin responds with “I mean, that’s a big question,” so it’s unclear at this time if she turns him down or accepts his proposal. The clip from last week’s episode also shows both Evelin and Corey looking downcast after she asks “are you seriously doing this?,” so it’s definitely a possibility that Evelin turns him down.

Jenny Heads Back to America & Tiffany Worries About Ronald Relapsing After She & Daniel Leave

"It seems like my best days are now over." 💔 Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: The Other Way Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/ciu8RGPkle — TLC Network (@TLC) October 4, 2019

The heart wrenching drama continues between Sumit and Jenny on tonight’s episode, as Jenny packs her bags and prepares to head back to America. “The dream is over. I’m leaving India today,” Jenny says, while another clip shows a tearful Sumit telling the cameras “I’m feeling so sad, I don’t want her to go. It seems like that my best days is now over.”

Jenny breaks down crying during a confessional and says that Sumit is a “good guy,” and that it’s “not his fault. He can’t go against his parents.” Another clip from last week’s episode also shows the two embracing as Jenny tells Sumit “if you really want us to be together, please fix everything and make everything okay.”

Yet another promo shows Ronald saying goodbye to Tiffany and Daniel as they get ready to board a plane. Daniel is clearly heartbroken and sobbing while he hugs his step-father, who tells him “dad’s gonna miss you.”

Last week’s promo also showed how worried Tiffany was that Ronald would relapse after she and Daniel leave. “When Ronald sees me getting onto that airplane with Daniel and pregnant with his child, I do really worry about a relapse,” Tiffany says during a confessional.

Fans will have to tune in tonight at 9/8c on TLC to see how everything plays out for each of the couples, and stay tuned for the first part of the Tell All Special, which airs next Monday, October 14 at the same time. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more.

READ NEXT: Laura & Aladin Pregnancy Rumors: Are They Expecting a Baby?

