Top 10 Best Exercise Mats for Home Fitness 2018

Having the right exercise mat is essential for your workouts. Maybe your goal is to get a comfortable mat with enough thickness to protect you from the hard floor surface, or you’re looking for a mat that can help reduce noise. Some mats fold up easily, making them a good choice if you’re tight on space. On the other hand, you can also find thicker, heavier mats that are designed for heavy use.

As you shop for the right exercise mat, consider the type of mat as well as the material. Some mats are designed specifically for yoga or Pilates, and tend to be thinner and lighter than your average exercise mat. If you’re shopping for a mat that’s built to withstand cardio exercises, consider a thick exercise mat. Most fitness mats are at least 1/2-inch thick and can withstand basic cardio exercises.

Material is another important factor. Most mats are made with vinyl or PVC foam, and are generally durable and easy to clean. PVC mats generally don’t have a strong initial odor. Rubber and latex mats tend to grip floors well, and can be a less expensive option. If you have sensitive skin, however, you may want to consider a mat that isn’t made from rubber or latex.

1. HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat

If you prefer a bit more padding when you do your exercises, consider this extra thick exercise mat. Aside from additional foam for more support, the mat provides a comfortable workout space that’s 23 inches wide and 73 inches long. A non-slip surface keeps you from sliding around. This mat is also double-sided for added convenience. It also comes with a moisture-resistant surface that cleans up easily. Simply use the integrated carrying straps when it’s time to move the mat. The mat is ideal for yoga, stretching, Pilates, and various exercises.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Thicker padding

Non-slip surface

Integrated carrying straps

Cons:

Some find it a bit too squishy for exercises that require jumping or running in place

May need weights on the ends to keep it flat if it’s been rolled up

A bit heavy

2. Square36 Extra Large Exercise Mat

This exercise mat is designed to be used with and without shoes. It’s built to withstand impacts from cardio workouts but can also be used to protect floors for activities such as using kettle bells and punching bags. The mat is designed with sustainability in mind. As a result, it’s made without potentially harmful materials such as silicone and phthalates. It’s also latex-free. You can use the mat to protect floor surfaces such as hardwood, concrete, carpet, and tile.

Price: $199.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Designed to withstand impacts from cardio workouts

Latex-free material

Ideal for floor surfaces such as carpet, tile, hardwood, and concrete

Cons:

Surface can get a little slippery when wet

A handful complain of an initial odor

Pricey

3. SPRI Exercise Mats

A 1/2-inch cushion provides plenty of support and protection for most floor exercise programs. The mat also stands out for its portability and can be rolled up and transported between the home and the gym thanks to a handy built-in handle. Its poly-foam construction makes this mat durable enough to properly support the body during floor exercises. You can find this mat in two colors.

Price: $23.98

Pros:

Provides 1/2-inch cushion

Made with durable poly-foam material

Comes in three colors

Cons:

May be too narrow for those with wider frames

A bit short for taller users

Some question the long-term durability of the carrying handles

4. Rubber Cal Recycled Floor Mat

This eco-conscious floor mat features 100 percent recycled rubber material. It also stands out for its ability to absorb shocks when exercising and even running. You can use the mat for floor-based exercises or to stabilize the area underneath your home exercise equipment. Depending on personal preference, you can choose between the 1/4 or 3/8-inch version. The mat comes in a variety of sizes.

Price: $34.98 – $157.46

Pros:

Made with recycled rubber material

Ideal for shock absorption

Available in several sizes

Cons:

Heavy

Some notice an initial odor

Surface can be tricky to clean

5. Pogamat Anti-Tear Workout And Yoga Mat

The 1/4-inch thick Pogamat Anti-Tear Workout And Yoga Mat is twice as thick as your average yoga mat. In addition to yoga, you can use it for cardio workouts, ab exercises, and more. This mat won’t roll or curl during exercises, and is dense enough to protect knees, elbows and other sensitive areas. The floor side has an anti-slip pad that’s safe for use on many indoor and outdoor surfaces, including grass, concrete and tile. Eco-conscious consumers will appreciate that the mat is made with synthetic materials. This exercise mat comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Price: $109.98

Pros:

Twice as thick as a typical yoga mat

Can handle cardio workouts with shoes

Comes with a lifetime guarantee

Cons:

Some find that it can move during high intensity cardio workouts

Surface can get a bit slippery when wet

A handful of users wish it had more padding

6. IncStores – Tatami Foam Tiles

Foam tiles are a versatile choice for your home gym, especially if you have a limited amount of space. Each piece can be used as a center, corner, or border. Additionally, the tiles are constructed with a durable and lightweight EVA foam material. You can choose between two reversible colors to find the best match for your home. These tiles feature a one year warranty and are designed to absorb shock from activities such as karate, MMA, grappling and Taekwondo.

Price: $32.95 – $343.90

Pros:

Ideal for smaller spaces

Available in two reversible colors

Comes with a one year warranty

Cons:

Surface is a bit slippery, especially when wet

Prone to indentations from heavier objects such as fitness equipment

Can slide during more intense cardio activities

7. Sunny Health & Fitness Tri-Fold Exercise Mat

If you’re looking for an exercise mat that can travel with you and is easy to store, consider this folding mat. The mat folds up into three sections yet lies flat when you’re using it. Handles are included to help transport it or put it away for safe storage. This mat features a 2-inch thickness, providing ample support and comfort for a wide range of floor-based exercises. In addition to floor exercises, you can also use this mat for yoga and Pilates.

Price: $29.44 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Folds for easy storage and travel

Handles are sewn in for carrying

Two inches thick

Cons:

Can slide around on hardwood floors

Surface is a bit soft for jumping and other cardio workouts

Some wish it absorbed noises better

8. ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mat

The ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mat includes six tiles and 12 end borders. It also stands out for its versatility, as it can be used for home fitness rooms as well as for exercise equipment. The mat spans 24 feet and is easy to assemble and disassemble. Other highlights include a water-resistant material and a design that helps to reduce noise. High-density EVA foam provides ample cushion and support, especially for floor-based exercises. It’s also a 1/2-inch thick and is available in several colors.

Price: $20.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for home fitness and exercise equipment

Total size is 24 feet

Water-resistant material

Cons:

Heavier objects can leave marks and indentations

Smooth surface can get slippery with socks

A bit thin

9. Everlast Folding Mat

Highlights of this exercise mat include a non-absorbent shell that cleans up easily along with a sewn-in handle for quick and simple transportation. The mat has 5/8-inch bonded foam for additional comfort and support. It’s also available in two colors. This mat measures 24 inches wide and 72 inches long when it’s lying flat.

Price: $42.35 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Non-absorbent shell cleans up easily

Sewn-in handle for efficient transportation

Available in two colors

Cons:

Surface can get slippery when wet

Doesn’t roll up or compress

A few mention a slight initial chemical smell

10. Gaiam Restore Self-Guided Fitness Mat

In case you’re not sure how to properly perform a move, or you could just a few new ideas, the Gaiam Restore Self-Guided Fitness Mat provides illustrations directly on the mat. You’ll find illustrations for nine common moves, including leg raises and the side plank. A foam core provides a durable and stable surface for these exercises along with stretches. When you’re done with the mat or want to carry it, simply roll it up and transport it via the included carrying strap. The mat is 10mm thick, which is plenty for cushioning joints.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Features guided illustrations for common moves

Durable foam core

Comes with a carrying strap

Cons:

Only comes in one size/color

Guide only includes a handful of common exercises

Some complain of an initial chemical odor

