10 Best Exercise Mats for Home Fitness (2018)

Having the right exercise mat is essential for your workouts. Maybe your goal is to get a comfortable mat with enough thickness to protect you from the hard floor surface, or you’re looking for a mat that can help reduce noise. Some mats fold up easily, making them a good choice if you’re tight on space. On the other hand, you can also find thicker, heavier mats that are designed for heavy use. Here are the best exercise mats for your home fitness workouts.