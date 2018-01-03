WATCH: Chicago Woman Shot by Another Woman on Facebook Live

A woman was shot during an argument with another woman in Chicago and the shooting was captured on Facebook Live. You can watch video f the shooting above. It was streamed live on Facebook by the victim.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, WGN-TV reports. Chicago Police told the news station that they have identified the female suspect and are looking for her. The victim knew the shooter, police said.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, the shooting happened about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, in the 6400 block of South Calumet. It occurred in the Parkway Gardens housing project, which is in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago.

The victim was shot in the arm.

The video begins with the victim streaming video as she walks out of a building in the housing project. She then yells out to someone, asking “who were you just calling a b*tch? F*ck you talking about?”

She then says, “aw this b*tch got a gun.” She then tells the woman in the car that she is “not worried” about the gun. They then argue for a few more seconds before a gunshot rings out.

“She just shot,” the woman says. “Call 911, she just shot me.”

The woman then turns the camera on herself as she cries, before the stream ends with a friend calling for an ambulance.

It is not the first time a disturbing Facebook Live video has made the news in Chicago. In two separate occasions, men were shot while streaming live video on Facebook. One man was killed and the other was seriously wounded.

And in January 2017, a group tied up and beat a man with mental health issues, streaming it live on Facebook. And in March 2017, a teen girl was gang raped and video was streamed live.

In late December, the Chicago Police Department called on Facebook to help combat violence in the city.

“Facebook has a responsibility to the people that they serve to ensure that these types of things don’t go on, and quite frankly, they haven’t been very friendly to law enforcement to prevent these things, so maybe with you all’s help, they will become that,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

After the gang rape video, Johnson told reporters, “It just disgusts me that people can look at those videos and not pick up the phone and not dial 911,” adding that the case is “absolutely horrific.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, “Facebook & CPD will be meeting in January to build on our successful raids this week and better collaborate to stop illegal activity online before it leads to violence on our streets.”